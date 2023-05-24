Is Carmelo Anthony's season at Syracuse the greatest ever by a freshman? Analyzing the top 10 one-and-done seasons

Carmelo Anthony recently called it quits on a remarkable NBA career that stretched across 19 seasons. The 10-time NBA All-Star showcased his prowess on the court over the years as he dominated opposition wherever he went.

This was the same during his one-year stint in college with Syracuse. His performance back in the 2002-03 season is widely considered among the greatest one-and-done chapters in college basketball history.

But where exactly does Anthony's remarkable college season rank him among the all-time greats?

10. Trae Young, Oklahoma

Trae Young was one of the most exhilarating players on the college basketball floor as he is the only player to lead the country in both points and assists. At Oklahoma, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. His lack of postseason success, though, makes it tough to put him any higher than 10th.

9. Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Lonzo Ball can credit much of the hype surrounding his college career down to his father. Ball, though, was a solid role player for UCLA as he finished with 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals as a guard. He made the Sweet 16 but could not go any further.

8. Derrick Rose, Memphis

Derrick Rose led the Memphis Tigers to a 26-0 start and made the NCAA Championship Game before ultimately losing out to Kansas.

He was a constant threat as he averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. However, this season is vacated in the eyes of the NCAA due to an SAT issue with his score.

7. Greg Oden, Ohio State

Greg Oden looked like a force to reckon with as he quickly established himself as one of the best forwards in college basketball. With the Buckeyes, he managed to register 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.

He led the program to their first NCAA Tournament Championship Game since 1962 and was the first freshman to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Injuries, though, sadly plagued the star as he transitioned into the NBA. His unrealized career remains one of the biggest what-ifs in modern NBA history.

6. Jahlil Okafor, Duke

Jahlil Okafor is another person on this list that did not have an NBA career similar to his dominance at the college level. He finished averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game en route to a National Championship with the Duke Blue Devils.

Okafor would leave the program and the debate between him and Frank Kaminsky for the 2014-15 Player of the Year was one of the most interesting sports conversations in quite some time.

5. Kevin Durant, Texas

One of the best to do it at both the college and professional levels was Kevin Durant. With the Texas Longhorns, Durant scored for fun and ultimately won the Naismith Award for his scoring prowess.

He was the first freshman to win the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year Award. He dominated on both ends of the court with 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game.

4. Michael Beasley, Kansas State

Michael Beasley's dominance at Kansas State never really translated at the pro level, but the Kansas State forward was incredible during the 2007-08 season.

Beasley finished with 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.2 assists. He dominated offensively as he scored 30+ points in almost half of his games and had a double-double in 28 of 33 games.

3. Zion Williamson, Duke

Zion Williamson was arguably the most hyped prospect entering his freshman year in 2018. Averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game as a forward, Williamson captivated fans with his elite athleticism and basketball IQ. The only things that hurt his chances of ranking higher on the list were the knee injuries and the fact the Blue Devils were taken out in the Elite Eight.

2. Anthony Davis, Kentucky

Before becoming the rebound machine that he is for the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis was a thorn in the flesh of every opponent he faced. Averaging 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game for the Wildcats he won the National Championship with the side in 2012.

Davis' college career is often compared to that of Carmelo Anthony as he won basically every award possible while going down as one of the best rim protectors to ever grace the NCAA level.

1. Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

Thanks to his nearly NBA career that stretched nearly two decades, people often overlook just how impactful Carmelo Anthony was at Syracuse. He averaged 22.2 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during the 2002-03 season and nearly finished the National Championship Game with a triple-double.

He was the top scorer in the nation and can be credited as the player to put Syracuse on the map of college basketball.

