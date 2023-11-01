Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 1)

After playing the first three games for the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson was not able to suit up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, October 30. Despite his absence, the Warriors were able to pull out a 130-102 victory.

This is the third straight win for Golden State and they would look to keep the momentum burning as they face California rivals, the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, November 1.

For those who want to see the action, television broadcast rights were granted to NBC Sports Bay Area and NBCSCA. Online live streaming is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

According to the team reports, Klay Thompson is on the injury list with a hip injury. His status for the game against the Kings is listed as 'probable. Another player who is still 'probable' to play is forward Dario Saric while Jonathan Kuminga is 'questionable' due to his knee injury.

In the three games that Klay Thompson played, he is the second leading scorer behind Steph Curry at 17.3 points per game. He also shoots 40% from the field and averages 4.7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga has been playing well this season averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while Dario Sacirc does 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Warriors are entering this game with a 3-1 record and a three-game winning streak. On the other side, the Sacramento Kings are at 2-1 and are coming from an overtime win against the LA Lakers.

Steph Curry admires how the Golden State Warriors kept a winning culture for years with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have won four championships since 2015 and they have remained title contenders since then. Entering the 2023-24 season, Steph Curry is in his 15th year and has been playing alongside Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for 12 seasons.

Many players have come and gone for the Warriors since 2015 but one thing that Curry admires is how the team kept a great culture within the organization.

“We’ve had a great environment on the road for years now, since 2015,” Curry said after their win against the Pelicans. “When the game kind of turns out like that, the home crowd enjoys the entertainment value and good basketball and the show … I feed off it because I love playing basketball and being in that environment, but it’s not like any type of message. Just hooping.”

After their next game against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors will be on the road playing four games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.