Is Trae Young playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Conference Finals at the Fiserv Forum.

The Hawks will be looking to steal another game on the road, take a 3-2 lead, and effectively move a step closer to the NBA finals. However, Trae Young's injury remains a pressing concern for the Atlanta Hawks, and there is ambiguity over whether the guard will be able to participate in tonight's affair.

Will Trae Young be available for Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Trae Young is listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. However, it won't come as a surprise if the Atlanta Hawks talisman suits up for this crucial clash.

Young was injured in Game 3 of the matchup as he was tripped up by a referee during the third quarter of the match. He returned to the court and played through the pain, completing the game. However, he was ruled out of the next game.

In his absence, veteran guard Lou Williams turned back the clock and put up a scintillating display in Game 4, dropping 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists on the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot an incredible 7-9 from the field, ending the game with a +15 plus-minus.

If Trae Young does end up being unavailable for the match, the Hawks can trust Lou Williams to lead the offense.

The Milwaukee Bucks had to negotiate a key injury in Game 4 as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee in the fourth quarter of the encounter, which effectively ruled him out for the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo's status going forward is uncertain, but there is a good chance of him playing in Game 5 because the post-match MRI didn't indicate any structural damage.

The 2021 NBA playoffs have been marred by injuries since the beginning, as key stars like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and many more have missed games due to various injuries. Eastern conference stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young are the latest superstar names on the list, and one can only hope that there are no more casualties going forward.

