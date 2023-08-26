"It was a racial move": Scottie Pippen once blatantly accused 13-time champion Phil Jackson of racism in Toni Kukoc call

Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen had many memorable moments in the NBA. Among them was an infamous final shot involving former teammate Toni Kukoc.

In Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals against bitter rivals New York Knicks, Bulls coach Phil Jackson drew up a play with 1.8 seconds remaining and the score tied at 102-all. Kukoc took the final shot instead of Pippen, who was the resident star after Michael Jordan had retired for the first time.

To show his displeasure, Pippen refused to enter the game. Rookie Kukoc would drain the buzzer-beater to give Chicago the win. The seven-time All-Star’s act of defiance hit the headlines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with GQ Sports in 2021, Pippen shared that at the time he had felt insulted by Jackson's move and even dropped a bombshell on the coach, saying it was a “racial move.” The celebrated two-way player said:

“I don’t think it’s a mystery. You need to read between the fine lines. It was my first year playing without Michael Jordan. Why wouldn’t I be taking that last shot? I been through all the ups and downs, the battles with the Pistons, and now you gonna insult me and tell me to take it out?”

He added:

“I thought it was a pretty low blow. I felt like it was an opportunity to give (Kukoc) a rise. It was a racial move to give him a rise. After all I’ve been through with this organization.

"Now you're gonna tell me to take the ball out and throw it to Toni Kukoc? You’re insulting me. That’s how I felt.”

Check out the infamous play below:

Things would eventually turn out well for all the parties involved, with Pippen, Kukoc and Jackson, along with Jordan and Dennis Rodman, winning the NBA from 1996 to 1998. Jackson, incidentally, ended up with 13 titles as a player and coach.

Steve Kerr says Scottie Pippen was a ‘champion in every way’: “One of the smartest, most unselfish players I was ever around”

Golden State Warriors and current Team USA coach Steve Kerr attests to the special qualities of NBA legend Scottie Pippen as a player.

Having won three titles as teammates from 1996 to 1998, Kerr saw first-hand how the seven-time All-Star elevated the play of everyone around him, including fellow legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman.

Kerr said in the ‘Pip’ for the NBA 75 Stories series:

"Scottie Pippen was one of my all-time favorite teammates because he was really a point guard in a 6’8’’ long armed, long-limbed body.

"Just incredible athleticism, so to play with him made the game so much easier for me. He would always be looking for me, finding me open shots, covering up for me defensively."

He added:

"If I made a mistake, I knew he was always going to be there. One of the smartest, most unselfish players I was ever around, and just a champion in every way.”

Check out the video below:

After playing for the Bulls, Kerr would win two more titles as a player with the San Antonio Spurs before winning four as coach of the Warriors.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)