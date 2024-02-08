Jordan Poole continues to play inconsistently on both ends for the struggling Washington Wizards, who are 14th in the East with a 9-41 record. The Wizards have lost four in a row and eight of their last 10 and have probably shifted their attention to the 2024 NBA Draft.

When he joined Washington via the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, there was confidence that Poole would become a franchise player for the Wizards. There was hope that he would help them become a playoff contender in the East.

Still, he has been underperforming all season long and Washington fans even booed him on Wednesday night after the 114-106 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Poole went scoreless in the game shooting 0/5 from the field and 0/4 from beyond the arc.

This disappointing performance came a few days after Sunday's blowout loss to the Suns (140-112), where he posted just four points, on 1/7 shooting.

Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Wizards decided to move on from him, while the latest reports suggest that Bilal Coulibaly is the only untouchable player in Washington.

With that in mind, we take a look at five teams that could pursue a trade for Jordan Poole, who has averages of 16.2 points per game so far.

Jordan Poole trade: 5 teams that should target former champion if Wizards decide to move on

#1, Brooklyn Nets

It would make sense for the Brooklyn Nets to add Jordan Poole amid reports that they could move on from Spencer Dinwiddie. If Dinwiddie is to leave, replacing with Poole would bolster their offense, as the Nets are outside the play-in spots with a 20-30 record.

#2, Charlotte Hornets

Like the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets will have a losing season and shift their attention to the 2024 NBA Draft. Still, adding Jordan Poole would be a decent move for the franchise heading into the coming season, especially after Terry Rozier's trade to the Miami Heat.

#3, Utah Jazz

With only Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton as the only top guards on the roster, adding Jordan Poole could help bolster their backcourt line. The Utah Jazz hold the final play-in spot with a 26-26 record and landing another scoring guard would help them in their play-in battle.

#4, Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic remain a playoff contender in the East (8th, 27-24 record) and will look to bolster their roster for the final part of the season. Jordan Poole could be a decent move for the Magic as an additional scoring option next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

#5, Chicago Bulls

It would make sense for the Chicago Bulls to trade for Poole now that Zach LaVine is out with a season-ending injury. The Bulls are ninth in the East (24-27) and would need reinforcements to their backcourt line with their superstar guard out.

