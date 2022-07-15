Jusuf Nurkic's rebounding, Damian Lillard's defense and more: 3 weaknesses Portland Trail Blazers need to address this offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are not in a ideal situation entering the 2022-23 NBA season. They are rebuilding – but also cannot give up their goal of a deep playoff run. They are building around Damian Lillard – but have parted ways with most of their starting lineup, like CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Hence, many analysts aren't sure of their short-term potential.

Lillard extended his contract with the team, and there is little doubt that he will retire as a Blazer. Whether or not he wins a title in Portland, his loyalty must never be questioned. Lillard can join any existing title team and win rings, but he has chosen to stick with the city and franchise despite their rebuilding phase.

Ros Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21 At Trailblazers shootaround today Damian Lillard strongly addressed the rumors and noise:



“I’m not asking for a trade.”



“My intentions are to be in Portland and to figure it out.”



He added he’s in the office w/ Chauncey everyday trying to find solutions, not planning an exit. At Trailblazers shootaround today Damian Lillard strongly addressed the rumors and noise:“I’m not asking for a trade.”“My intentions are to be in Portland and to figure it out.”He added he’s in the office w/ Chauncey everyday trying to find solutions, not planning an exit.

However, one cannot state with certainty that they will make the playoffs next year. It looks like they will linger around the play-in tournament spots as their roster, as it is today, doesn't appear to be outstanding. Even if they manage to sneak in, they don't look like a team capable of making a deep postseason run. Most sportsbooks and oddsmakers have given them +8000 odds to win the 2023 title.

Can they compete in the Wild, Wild West?

What do the Portland Trail Blazers need to fix this offseason?

The West will likely be better, healthier and far more competitive next season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the reigning two-time MVP, will get back the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The LA Clippers welcome back Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to repeat next year as they are expected to be even better.

Meanwhile, already-established teams and cultures like the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are all pushing to make the NBA Finals. Even the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans are scary teams in the West. And most importantly, no one knows what the LeBron James-led LA Lakers will look like.

If you're a Blazers fan, it's understandable if you're concerned about the team's future. Let's take a look at some of the weaknesses Portland needs to address before the start of training camp.

#1: Defense

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers guards Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

This has been the biggest issue for the Portland Trail Blazers during the Damian Lillard era. They have consistently ranked bottom five in defense over the last few years, and practically any opponent can score on them at will. Replacing coach Terry Stotts with Chauncey Billups didn't make much difference, so it was clear that the players and personnel had to change.

Shane Young @YoungNBA The Blazers' defense is still bad



If you're going to trap Paul George on ball-screens, you can't afford breakdowns everywhere else on the floor. Zubac on the short-roll, Batum with the easy backdoor cut The Blazers' defense is still bad If you're going to trap Paul George on ball-screens, you can't afford breakdowns everywhere else on the floor. Zubac on the short-roll, Batum with the easy backdoor cut https://t.co/WBv59kIeB4

The Trail Blazers haven't been able to stop opponents from scoring, and that is the main reason they lose playoff games. They can put up a fight in the regular season and end up as one of the top eight seeds. But once a team figures them out for a seven-game series, it's pretty much done.

With the exception of last season, they made the playoffs for eight straight years and produced five first-round exits. They had two second-round defeats, winning just one game in both those series. Their longest run was in 2019, when they made the Western Conference finals. There, they got swept by the Golden State Warriors while giving up massive leads in three straight games.

warriorsworld @warriorsworld Blazers defense is horrendous. Blazers defense is horrendous.

Portland needs to sign players who are defensive specialists instead of more offensive weapons. They stole Gary Payton II from the Warriors in an incredible pickup but certainly need to acquire more.

#2: Size

Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are lacking in the size department, and they desperately need to get some quality big starters if they want to compete for the playoffs.

Jusuf Nurkic is no longer playing like the "Bosnian Beast" and is clearly regressing despite being only 27 years old. They also need a starting forward who can switch between either frontcourt position. They signed Jerami Grant but still don't have much depth in his position.

Nurkic cannot keep up with the All-Star big men in this league. The Blazers should have targeted Rudy Gobert before he went to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nevertheless, if they don't have rim protection or elite shot-blocking, they will face the same issues again. The Trail Blazers need to sign as many big men as they can to help with basic rebounding, paint presence and pick-and-rolls.

ChadinPortland 🎙 @ChadinRipCity If the Blazers best option is 6'5 Josh Hart at the 3 next year, that's a problem. Portland needs more SIZE and D If the Blazers best option is 6'5 Josh Hart at the 3 next year, that's a problem. Portland needs more SIZE and D

#3: Depth

Anfernee Simons and Dennis Smith Jr. of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers do not have the depth to compete in the regular season like most teams do.

They are already slim in the frontcourt positions and need to desperately find some size. Players like Trendon Watford, CJ Elleby, Greg Brown III and Drew Eubanks are not going to cut it against the second units of certain title teams. Their starting small forward is Josh Hart, who would be a bench player on most championship teams. And they have practically no depth at the center position.

The lack of bench depth also results in a lack of trust in teammates, which, in turn, results in a stagnant offense due to lack of ball movement. No offense to players like Elleby or Justise Winslow or Watford, but Damian Lillard wouldn't want or expect them to make tough shots in crucial games.

The Portland Trail Blazers have consistently ranked in the bottom five in assists in the last few seasons. If the starting core has excellent teammates around them, they would be more comfortable sharing the ball.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Portland Trail Blazers bounce back in the 2022-23 NBA season? Yes No 0 votes so far