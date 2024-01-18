"Karl Malone walked so Josh Giddey could run": NBA fans draw parallels to Jazz Hall of Famer and OKC guard's cases after latest update

OKC Thunder player Josh Giddey will not face charges over his alleged relationship with a minor. NBA fans reacted to the development on social media, with some drawing parallels to Utah Jazz great Karl Malone.

As per the latest update on the Giddey case, police said they were unable to corroborate the allegations against the 21-year-old Australian after a thorough examination of the information available.

The matter has been under investigation since November after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor were lodged against Giddey after photos and video of him and the alleged victim went viral.

Following the update, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the issue, with some alluding to a similar case against Malone, who allegedly fathered a child with a woman who was then 13 years old when he was still a 20-year-old student at Louisiana Tech.

Here are what some of the fans wrote:

@CrinkleCuck wrote: "Karl Malone walked so Josh Giddey could run"

@Kuma4King wrote: "virtually identical..."

@Detroitjazz20 wrote: "Nigga got away with it just like his idol Karl Malone"

@RareGoatee wrote: "Karl Malone must be proud"

@Youngsol999 wrote: "Josh Malone"

Meanwhile, some drew their conclusions, saying:

@LONDO87540615 wrote: "The girls parents after seeing the bag of money to keep quiet"

@g12_lj wrote: "White privilege at its finest"

@Xavier1415 wrote: "Bro had some good lawyers or a nice bag for the family"

@3rdreincarnate wrote: "Complexion for protection"

OKC continues to play Josh Giddey amid allegations

While Josh Giddey was being investigated for his alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, the OKC Thunder chose to continue playing him. The three-year player has been steady as a starter despite posting career-low numbers so far in the ongoing NBA season.

The 21-year-old former sixth overall pick has played all but one game for the Thunder (27-13) this season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 24.8 minutes of play.

While it has allowed Giddey to continue to play, OKC has generally been quiet over the issue, highlighting that an investigation was already underway and it did not want to sow further confusion on it.

Now, it remains to be seen how the dynamics will change after the latest development with Giddey facing charges over the allegations lodged against him.

The NBA, too, gave way to the criminal investigation while having its own probe on the matter. However, it maintained its stand of not suspending player based on allegation alone.

