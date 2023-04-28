Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James: The NBA Finals matchup world never got

Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James was one of the most anticipated NBA Finals matchups that never happened. Bryant and James were supposed to face each other on the biggest stage with the brightest lights in 2009, but it didn't come to fruition.

Bryant led the LA Lakers to the 2009 NBA Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets 4-2 in the Western Conference finals. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to topple the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference finals.

However, the Magic spoiled everyone's dream matchup as the Dwight Howard-led team beat "The King" and his Cavs in six games. Bryant dominated the NBA Finals en route his fourth NBA championship and the Lakers' 15th banner.

Why did many think that Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James will happen in NBA Finals?

Fans started to envision Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James (right) after the 2008 Olympics.

It all started in 2008 when Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were announced as part of the Redeem Team for the Olympics. Bryant and James were tasked to lead Team USA back to glory, and they didn't disappoint. The Americans won the gold medal after a tough final against Spain.

Bryant and James also became friends during that time, something that many thought would not happen. They were two alphas at the top of their games at the time. Bryant was the reigning NBA MVP and considered the best basketball player in the world.

Meanwhile, some were already calling James to take over the mantle, even though Bryant was still in his prime. "The King" did just that by winning his first MVP in the 2008-09 season, while Bryant came second.

They were two of the best players in the world at the time, playing in different conferences. The world anticipated that Bryant and the LA Lakers would come out in the West, while James and the Cleveland Cavaliers would do likewise in the East.

Why didn't Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James happen in following years?

Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James (right)

The 2009 NBA Finals was the best chance the world had to witness Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James on the biggest stage. There were other chances in the next couple of years, but it wasn't meant to be.

Bryant was still at the height of his powers in 2010, but the Boston Celtics were back in full force that season. The Celtics had a healthy Kevin Garnett for the 2010 postseason to topple James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East finals.

In 2011, James finally had a real team around him at Miami Heat. However, Bryant and the Lakers were on a different trajectory that season. They were swept by eventual champions, the Dallas Mavericks, in the second round.

Bryant's body started to fall apart after that year, while James started to take over the league. He made it to eight straight NBA Finals from 2011 to 2018, winning three championships. Nevertheless, it's a shame Bryant and James were unable to face each other in the NBA Finals.

