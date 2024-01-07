Larsa Pippen flaunts fashionably late look with $6,070 Balmain minidress and $1,078 Louis Vuitton trunk bag

Larsa Pippen, the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was recently spotted at an event dressed in a Balmain dress, which she paired with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Pippen, 49, a reality TV personality and currently in a relationship with basketball great Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, shared a photo of her on Instagram rocking the sleek getup despite running late.

She captioned the post with:

“I’m fashionably late”

As per luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, Larsa Pippen’s minidress was made in France and boasts mixed jacquard patterns with Balmain’s long sleeves, complete with structured padded shoulders and subtle metallic detailing. Saks Fifth Avenue priced the minidress at $6,070.

Meanwhile, the Louis Vuitton Petite Malle trunk bag is made of Epi leather that has been trimmed with smooth calf and lined with sheepskin that has been printed with Louis Vuitton's signature Malletage pattern. The bag is appropriate for both day and night and may be carried as a clutch, as seen in Pippen's portrait, or linked to an adjustable strap. It is priced at $1,078 on the Louis Vuitton website.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been in a relationship since 2022. Apart from being the former wife of Scottie Pippen, she made a name for herself as a media personality, having been one of the original cast members of the reality series The Real Housewives of Miami.

Larsa Pippen is happy with where relationship with Marcus Jordan is going

Larsa Pippen is content with the direction her year-long relationship with Marcus Jordan is taking, even though the latter's father, Michael Jordan, has yet to officially acknowledge them.

She shared this in an interview on the Tamron Hall Show last year, where she cited that slowly but steadily her relationship with Marcus has been growing and they are in love with one another, which she underscored as what matters most.

Pippen said:

“When you’re an adult, I think your parents just want to see you happy. My parents want to see me happy, his parents want to see him happy.”

Check out what she had to say at 5:10:

The couple was first reported to be involved in September 2022 and made their relationship public in January last year.

They have been constantly spotted together at various events, and they see themselves tying the knot at some point in the future.

Larsa Pippen is of West Asian descent, having been born to a Syrian father and a Lebanese mother. Apart from being a media personality, she is also a businesswoman.

Marcus Jordan, meanwhile, is the middle child of ‘MJ’ and his former wife Juanita Vanoy. He tried a career in basketball, but it never really took off. He is now involved in various business ventures and also does a podcast with Pippen.