On this day (Oct 29, 2003): LeBron James makes his NBA debut - Looking at 5 highest-scoring double-double games of his rookie season

LeBron James' highly anticipated debut happened today in 2003. The Chosen One scored 25 points, grabbed nine rebounds and six assists in his first game. He is still the youngest to ever do so. NBA fans were privy to seeing the real deal step into the NBA and prove to the league that as an 18 year old, he was bigger and better than most players in the NBA. It was a special time for the NBA as one of the greats was about to scratch the beginning of a career show. The Cleveland Cavaliers were about to be on a rollercoaster ride, with LeBron James' name on it. Check out LeBron's biggest double-doubles as a rookie.

#5 LeBron James scores 32 points, 10 assists and 9 boards on December 28th, 2003

So close, yet no first triple double

LeBron James was so close to his first triple double that he said he wished the fans would have alerted him he was just shy of an Oscar (triple-double). The 10-21 Cavaliers beat the 14-14 Portland Trailblazers 86-74. That was a different NBA, and LeBron James was even more important as possessions became more valuable in a lower scoring NBA. His versatility kept opponents in check, and his physical stature presented a challenge to defensive coordinators. One could see the development through the strength and ambition of a young LeBron James, and that we're still talking about him shows how legendary he is and will be. LeBron James was instant excitement, and almost 20 years later, he's still getting them out of their seats.

#4 LeBron James scores 32 points, dishes 10 assists and grabs 6 boards on December 20, 2003

Did he have any idea where he'd be right now?

With Michael Jordan in the stands, LeBron James scored the Cleveland Cavaliers' last 14 points. He was11-22 from the floor and 10-12 from the line, had six boards, two steals and two blocks. The heir apparent always saw Jordan as an idol, yet went out and played his game for the 95-87 win. It was all interesting to see LeBron James grow as a player and as a man his rookie season. He adjusted to the media demands and the pressure of leadership on Paul Silas' squad.

If they could have just could have won more games...

