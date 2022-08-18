"It reminds me of Giannis in advance of the Bucks' championship winning season" - NBA analyst says LeBron James' contract extension eliminates any distraction over him potentially leaving the Lakers

After much speculation regarding his future, LeBron James has decided to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

Many believed that James would attempt to use his pending free agency to leverage the Lakers into getting what he wants, particularly acquiring Kyrie Irving. The move showed that James is committed to the Lakers going forward, and removes any distractions in what would have been his contract year.

NBA champion and current analyst Antonio Daniels touched on this while discussing James' extension. On his SiriusXM radio show, Give and Go, Daniels' co-host Rick Kamla spoke on the matter.

He brought up how the move reminded him of Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision to sign an extension two offseasons ago. Daniels responded by stating:

"When you have stars that are in these sort of situations where the potential of free agency is right around the corner, it does not stop. It doesn't matter what you say as a player, 'listen, I am not going to talk or discuss my free agent situation', you can say that game one.

"You'll be asked about it again in game two, then you can say it in game two. You'll be asked about it again in game three."

Daniels added that the distraction of LeBron James' potential departure has been removed due to his new extension. The Lakers will still have distractions, particularly if they are unable to find a trade partner for Russell Westbrook. Not having to worry about James leaving removes the biggest potential distraction.

Will LeBron James retire as a Los Angeles Laker?

LeBron James' extension could keep him with the Los Angeles Lakers until he is 40 years old. LeBron has been open about his decision to play with his son, Bronny James, for at least one season. While his son is still in high school, James could be angling to get his son drafted.

A father has coached a son -- Doc and Austin Rivers (4 seasons from 2015-18 with LAC).



Will LeBron and Bronny be the first? There’s NEVER been a father-son on-court combo.A father has coached a son -- Doc and Austin Rivers (4 seasons from 2015-18 with LAC).Will LeBron and Bronny be the first? There’s NEVER been a father-son on-court combo. A father has coached a son -- Doc and Austin Rivers (4 seasons from 2015-18 with LAC).Will LeBron and Bronny be the first? 👀 https://t.co/XY0t4EsqiP

It remains unclear if Bronny will be a one-and-done prospect out of college or if he will need time to hone his skills. LeBron's NBA future could be determined by how his son develops in his senior year, as well as his first year of college. Due to his father's financial success, Bronny will not face the same pressure to leave school early that other athletes from less fortunate situations face.

While it would be nice to play with his son, LeBron would presumably rather see his son develop to ensure that he has a long career as well. It is unclear at this point if LeBron will hang around long enough for his son to reach the league, or where his son will ultimately end up.

There is also the possibility that the Lakers are the team that ends up drafting the younger James. It is too soon to predict if LeBron will retire as a Laker, but his extension makes that possibility one step closer to becoming a reality.

