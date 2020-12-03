NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball signs with the Detroit Pistons on a non-guaranteed deal

One of the things surrounding the hype around draft prospect LaMelo Ball, was that he was the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. Everyone is aware of the Ball brothers as their father, LaVar Ball, is a television personality who is infamous for bragging about his sons. People expected the middle son, LiAngelo Ball, to eventually play in the NBA and were waiting to see the three Ball brothers play together. However, according to recent NBA rumors, that has happened way sooner than we expected.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

Detroit Pistons sign LiAngelo Ball on a non-guaranteed contract

LiAngelo Ball

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed LiAngelo Ball to a one-year non-guaranteed contract as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal is signed as an Exhibit 10 deal. An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year deal that guarantees that LiAngelo Ball will get an invitation to training camp and will get a bonus of $50,000 to play with the team's G-League affliliate if he gets waived.

LaVar Ball now has all three sons on an NBA contract. Lonzo Ball was the 2nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and now is the starting point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans. LaMelo Ball got drafted as the 3rd overall pick in the recently held 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. It appears as though the LaMelo and LiAngelo will make their NBA debut together.

LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (No. 2 overall pick in 2017) and Hornets No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball, is signing an Exhibit 10 deal, sources said. The Ball brothers are now all signed to NBA contracts. https://t.co/o0daB2O2z2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

LiAngelo Ball went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and after a few unsuccessful endeavors, signed with the G-League affiliate of the OKC Thunder, Oklahoma City Blue as a practice player. He didn't appear for a single game with the OKC Blue.

The 22-year-old's stats from his days playing varsity basketball are averaging 30 points per game in 65 games played. He hasn't shown much promise wherever he has gone since he decided to play professionally but it he will have a chance to redeem himself as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

Also Read: 2020-21 NBA Opening Night Schedule Released: Two LA rivals go head to head with Kevin Durant returning to face the Golden State Warriors