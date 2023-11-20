List of NBA players who 'earned Dillon Brooks' respect' with 40-point games 

Dillon Brooks has emerged as one of the best defenders in the NBA during his stint with the Memphis Grizzlies and now with the Houston Rockets. Aside from his great defense, Brooks usually talks trash to his opponents, like he did with LeBron James in the opening round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Dillon Brooks told the media back in April:

"I don’t care, he’s old. I was waiting for that, I was expecting him to do that in Game 4 or Game 5, but he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should’ve been saying that earlier on.

"But you know, I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40, so I pride myself on what I do is defense and taking any challenge that’s on the board."

With that in mind, we take a look at the NBA players who have scored 40 or more points against Dillon Brooks since the latter entered the league back in 2017.

NBA players who 'earned Dillon Brooks' respect with 40-point games

#12, Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

On March 20, 2021, Andrew Wiggins made one of his best performances in a Golden State Warriors uniform, as the Warriors earned the 116-103 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wiggins had 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals on 14/24 shooting and 6/11 from beyond the arc.

#11, LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LaMarcus Aldridge had a stellar NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs. On November 29, 2017, Aldridge went for 41 points and six rebounds vs. the Grizzlies on 17/24 shooting as the Spurs claimed the 95-104 home win.

#10, Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker had a couple of 40-point games vs. Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies. On January 6, 2020, he had 40 points and six assists, but the Suns lost to Memphis (114-121).

A couple of years later, Booker went for 41 points, on 17/28 shooting, but Phoenix lost again to Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies (114-122).

#9, CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

During his time with the Blazers, CJ McCollum erupted for 42 points and five assists on 16/25 shooting as Portland defeated Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies 108-103 in March 2029, 2018.

#8, Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics dominated the Memphis Grizzlies at home on December 31, 2020 (107-126). In this game, Jaylen Brown had 42 points, five rebounds and four assists on 15/21 from the field and 7/10 from three.

#7, Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

In one of his last games with the Portland Trail Blazers on February 2, 2023, Damian Lillard went for 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on 11/22 shooting in the Blazers' 122-112 win over the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks.

#6, Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Back on May 6, 2021, Anthony Edwards had a stellar offensive performance vs. the Memphis Grizzlies with 42 points, six rebounds and seven assists on 17/22 shooting and 8/9 from beyond the arc.

#5, Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert was one of the best Brooklyn Nets players before his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On a January 8, 2021 game vs. Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies, he went for 43 points, six assists and five rebounds on 15/23 shooting and 7/9 from three. Memphis held on to win the game by five, 110-115.

#4, Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving

During his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving went for 43 points and eight assists on 15/27 shooting and 6/11 from three in the Nets' 132-120 loss to Dillon Brooks and Memphis back on March 24, 2022.

#3, Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker (Photo credit: Chuck Burton/AP)

The former NBA All-Star erupted for 46 points vs. the Grizzlies on March 23, 2018, leading his team to a blowout home victory (79-140). Kemba Walker scored 46 points on an impressive stat line of 13/18 from the field and 10/14 from beyond the arc.

#2, James Harden

James Harden

James Harden had a few 40-point games vs. the Grizzlies during his time with the Houston Rockets. He had 43 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in the 101-113 home win on January 1, 2019.

On November 5, 2019, Harden went for 44 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, as the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies again (107-100). A couple of months later, on January 14, 2020, James Harden went for 41 points, six rebounds and six assists, but it was Memphis that earned the win this time (101-113).

#1, Steph Curry

Steph Curry

Like Devin Booker, Steph Curry had a couple of 40-point games vs. Dillon Brooks and Memphis. On May 17, 2021, he had 46 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, on 16/36 shooting and 9/22 shooting, as the Warriors won by 12 (101-113).

Six months later, on December 24, 2021, Curry went for 46 points again on 13/22 shooting and 8/14 from beyond the arc as Golden State won, 104-113.