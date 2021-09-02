Listing all 7 game-winning buzzer-beaters of LeBron James' career

LeBron James is revered as one of the greatest players of all time, and is often part of the 'GOAT' debate, which typically involves him and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. However, when it comes to deciding which player is more 'clutch', there is a common misconception that James fails to deliver in deciding moments of games.

In fact, LeBron James has registered seven game-winning buzzer-beaters in his career, the first of which came in 2009. The most recent was against the Toronto Raptors in May 2018 in the playoffs. On that note, here's a look at all seven instances:

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

LeBron James decided the outcome of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors game in 2009, scoring a two-point field goal in the dying moments of the game. It was a regular-season game, which the Cavs ended up winning 106-105 thanks to James' exploits.

LeBron ended finished the game with a near triple-double, registering 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on the night. Warriors' Stephen Jackson scored 24 points, but could do nothing about James' buzzer-beater going in.

#2 Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers - Game Six

LeBron James' second game-winner of his career came against the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA playoffs.

The 2-point basket was assisted by Moe Williams, helping the Cavaliers clinch the game 96-95. The Magic had prevailed in the first game of the playoff series before James' clutch shot helped the Cavs tie the series 1-1.

James was brilliant throughout the game, scoring 35 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists. He also shot 12-23 from the field, making 52% of his field goals. The second-highest scorer for the Cavs was Moe Williams, who ended the game with 19 points.

#3 Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

2014 NBA Finals - Game Five

LeBron James's third buzzer-beater game-winner of his career came against the Indiana Pacers in the 2013 playoffs. The Pacers were then coached by Frank Vogel, the current head coach of the LeBron James-led LA Lakers.

With the series tied at 1-1, James gained a head full of steam in the clutch and scored a go-ahead 2 point field goal, which handed the Heat the win in a feisty affair. James exchanged proverbial haymakers with the Indiana Pacers' Paul George all gam,e but came out on top in the end.

James ended the game with a stat line of 30 points, ten rebounds and ten assists while blocking three shots at the rim. He played 46 minutes of the game, and shot a brilliant 50% from the field. The Miami Heat went on to win the series and the NBA Finals that year, defeating the San Antonio Spurs.

