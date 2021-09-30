Looking at the 5 highest scoring small forwards in the NBA over the last 10 years

We have covered the top 5 scoring centers and power forwards in the NBA over the last 10 years, it's only right we take a look at the small forwards. Let's dive into it, shall we?

Top 5 highest scoring small forwards in the NBA over the past decade

#5. Kawhi Leonard - 11,085 points

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers drives past Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz in Game Two of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena on June 10, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kawhi Leonard made his way to the NBA as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers but was traded on draft night to the San Antonio Spurs. He went on to win the NBA championship in 2014 with the Spurs and was named the Finals Most Valuable Player with 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the playoffs.

NBA @NBA Kawhi Leonard has passed Hakeem Olajuwon (1995 - 725 points) for 3rd all-time scoring in a single #NBAPlayoffs Kawhi Leonard has passed Hakeem Olajuwon (1995 - 725 points) for 3rd all-time scoring in a single #NBAPlayoffs! https://t.co/oFzN5F3zmX

Claw, as he is fondly named, has the 5th highest scoring tally in the last 10 years amongst small forwards. He has recorded 11,085 points in the last ten years, having appeared in 576 games with a field goal of 49.3%.

Leonard finished the previous season with an average of 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the L.A. Clippers. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018 and led them to their first NBA championship title in 2019, registering a career-high 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, earning his second Finals MVP honor.

#4. Carmelo Anthony - 12,689 points

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles before his press conference during Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2021 in El Segundo, California.

Carmelo Anthony makes the list in 4th position with 12,689 points scored with a field goal percentage of .434 over the 600 games he has appeared in. He has a career average of 23.0 points, having featured in 1,191 games for five different franchises. Melo is the 10th all-time scorer in NBA history with 27,370 points.

The 10-time All-Star player was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. He spent eight seasons with the Nuggets and led them to seven playoffs, scoring a total of 13,970 points for the Nuggets. The previous season, he recorded 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Portland Trail Blazers.

