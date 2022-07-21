3 key elements that make Malcolm Brogdon a perfect fit for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics announced on Saturday that they have officially acquired Malcolm Brogdon. The Pacers sent Brogdon to Boston for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick.

The Celtics decided to take on Brogdon's $22.6M cap hit, even though they were above the luxury tax. Per Spotrac, they now have the NBA's fifth-largest payroll at more than $170M for next season.

However, Malcolm Brogdon appreciated the move and thanked the team for believing in him.

"They already have a high payroll," Brogdon said, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. "I think it really is a testament to the Boston Celtics and how much they want to win. They're willing to spend. They’re willing to possibly have a guy that they’re paying $20 million per year come off the bench as the sixth man and try to help them win a championship."

Brogdon is an upgrade to a Celtics team that struggled in its last three Finals games against the Golden State Warriors.

His ability to space the floor and initiate the offense makes him valuable to Boston coach Ime Udoka.

Brogdon knows he won't play with the ball in his hands as much as he did in Indiana. He knows he must play off the ball and create for himself.

His height and length make him a strong defender, which is key to the Celtics' system.

Brogdon is confident he fits into Boston's system and is grateful for the opportunity to play for the franchise.

"I fit on the court physically (with Boston)," Brogdon added, via NBC Sports Boston. "My skill set, my game, everything fits.

"Defensively, they were the best defensive team in the NBA; I think the gap only widens now that I’m on the team. I don't think it could really be a better fit. It's fortuitous. I was meant to be there."

His willingness to win and sacrifice makes him a perfect fit for the Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon knows he will come off the bench for the Boston Celtics. Boston president Brad Stevens made it clear that the franchise views Brogdon as a sixth man.

For his part, the combo guard is in a win-now mode and ready to embrace the role, doing whatever it takes to win.

"If I wanted to come to Boston, that'd be one of the things I'd need to embrace," Brogdon told Wojnarowski on ESPN's "The Woj Pod". "For me, I've made a lot of money, I've won a lot in Milwaukee, I've won some in Indiana, but I really want to get back to winning on a high level.

"I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it and compete."

Malcolm Brogdon will help backcourt teammates elevate their game

The arrival of a versatile and talented player like Malcolm Brogdon will undoubtedly benefit the Boston Celtics' backcourt.

Aside from his contributions on both ends, Brogdon will help his backcourt teammates elevate their game.

With Brogdon coming off the bench and competing for minutes, his teammates must work hard to keep their minutes.

“I’m going to push Marcus,” Brogdon said, via MassLive.com. “I’m going to embrace him. He’s going to embrace me and we’re going to push each other. I really think he and I will play well together.

"We have different skillsets, but we both want to win so bad it doesn’t matter. All of the other stuff is distraction and noise. We’re going to come together and make this thing work.”

Malcolm Brogdon fits into Celtics' defensive system

Malcolm Brogdon's length and height will let him fit into the team's defensive system.

This will be key to his success in Boston, as the Celtics have shown they are a top defensive team.

Brogdon displayed great on and off-ball defense during his time with Milwaukee and Indiana.

If he plays at the same high level defensively, he will undoubtedly become a game-changer for the Celtics.

With Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the way on offense, Brogdon can help the second unit keep pace.

Averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for Indiana last season, he showed he could change the outcome of games.

Boston will need to pay close attention to his health. Appearing in just 36 games last season and no more than 60 in a season since 2018/19, Boston should be cautious.

They will need to manage his minutes during the regular season so that he will be at his best in the postseason.

If that happens, he could be a difference-maker in the Celtics' championship run.

