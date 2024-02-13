Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen relationship timeline: Parents, age difference and more explored

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have reportedly ended their romance after over a year of dating. A few days ago, the breakup rumor started when Pippen removed all of her pictures with Jordan from her Instagram account. She also posted a cryptic text that alluded to a breakup. Here is a timeline of their relationship

2019 - Couple met at a party

Pippen, a reality TV star, met Jordan in Los Angeles at a mutual friend’s party in 2019. From there, they developed a friendship. After three years, the dating rumor between Michael Jordan’s son and the ex-wife of Jordan’s former teammate with the Chicago Bulls started to make headlines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

August 2022 - Larsa finalizes divorce from Scottie

In August 2022, after finalizing her divorce from Scottie Pippen, Larsa admitted that she was ready for a new love in her life. It was just a month after her admission that the dating rumors started to gain momentum.

January 2023 - Larsa and Marcus confirm relationship

In January 2023, Pippen and Jordan were photographed kissing and talking to each other on Miami Beach in Florida. The former couple attended many talk shows together and confirmed their relationship.

February 2024 - After trip to Paris, the couple breaks up

The news of their breakup came as a surprise, given that they had recently appeared in the latest season of Peacock's “The Traitors.” Moreover, Jordan and Pippen were also in Paris recently, enjoying a holiday together. Jordan and Pippen had also admitted that they were ready to tie the knot and were already shopping for rings.

During their relationship timeline, the former couple shared many sentimental pictures on their social media handles, which they seem to have deleted post-breakup rumors.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's age difference

One of the reasons that the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen made the headlines, was their age difference. Jordan, 33, was born on December 24, 1990, while Pippen, 49, was born on July 6, 1974. The age difference between them is 16 years.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's family and more

Marcus Jordan is the son of NBA great Michael Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls and won six championships with the franchise. Michael Jordan married his former wife Juanita Vanoy in 1989 and had Marcus a year later. Jordan and Vanoy divorced in 2006 and share three children together.

Details about Larsa Pippen’s parents are unknown. The only known fact about Pippen’s parents is that they are Assyrians by ethnicity. Her father is Syrian, and her mother a Lebanese. Larsa married her former husband Scottie Pippen in 1997, and after being married for almost two decades, the couple split in 2016.

However, both reconciled their marriage after the initial breakup. They filed for divorce again in 2018 and finally got legally separated on December 15, 2021. Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen share three children, Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen and Justin Pippen together. Both continue to co-parent their children together.

Larsa has solidified her career as a reality TV star. She has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!