“Timeless beauty”: Marcus Jordan loses it over Larsa Pippen’s age old pic, 2 years before she dated Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made their relationship public last Valentine's Day. Since then, the couple haven't missed a chance to shower affection on each other.

Recently, Pippen posted a picture of her younger days on her Instagram handle. She was seen smiling in her white ensemble and she captioned the post:

“Back in the day #21”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The picture was taken two years before Larsa tied the knot with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen when the Chicago Bulls legend was still playing with the team. Scottie and Larsa were married for 24 years before they finally separated in 2021.

One of the people who commented on the picture was Marcus Jordan. The 33-year-old commented on the post:

“Timeless beauty.”

Marcus Jordan commented on Larsa Pippen's IG post

The rumors of Marcus and Pippen's relationship heated up when they were spotted kissing in Sep. 2022 at a music festival.

Jordan and Pippen recently appeared on Season 2 of the reality show "The Traitors," where they battled for a cash prize of $250,000. Marcus and Larsa were eliminated from the show in episodes three and four.

Larsa Pippen reveals how she knew she had feelings for Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan started as friends, months before she finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen in September 2022. In an interview with PEOPLE, Larsa said that she did not know that she had feelings for Marcus in the beginning.

However, said that she realized that she did when she sensed jealousy in herself:

"And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation. And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

Both have been very vocal about their relationship and at times have spoken in a non-conventional manner, which might seem like oversharing. In an episode of Wednesday’s "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Pippen said that they have sex five times a night.

"That's facts. I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

The famous couple is also planning their marriage very soon and is reportedly looking for rings. Despite the reports of Michael Jordan not being comfortable with the relationship, the couple has been going strong.

Marcus Jordan also said that his father doesn’t interfere in his romantic relationships and has never interfered in the past either.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!