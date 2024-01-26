Marcus Jordan shares loved-up photo kissing girlfriend Larsa Pippen as they enjoy late night out in Paris

It appears Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's holiday is not coming to an end anytime soon, as the couple had another dazzling night in Paris. They shared multiple glimpses of their holiday in the city on social media.

In a series of stories that Jordan put on his Instagram account, a video showed “The Real Housewives of Miami” star posing for a selfie with her boyfriend. Another picture showed them walking hand-in-hand. Jordan also shared a loved-up picture of the couple sharing a kiss.

Marcus showed up in an all-black ensemble, pairing black trousers and shoes with a black t-shirt. He matched it with a black color jacket. Pippen looked stunning in a velvet-colored, full-length, strapless dress while flaunting a black-colored bag.

Marcus Jordan's IG story of kissing Larsa Pippen

This is not the first time that Pippen and Jordan were seen enjoying their time together in Paris. A few days ago, Pippen shared a picture of Le Royal Manceau’s luxury suite in the French capital.

Recently, Pippen also shared a video of her experience in a Louis Vuitton outlet in the city. They also gave a glimpse of their experience on the Champs-Élysées.

Larsa Pippen opens up about her charged sex life with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been very vocal about their sex life. In the past, Jordan has spoken about their sex life, and now Pippen has also opened up about it.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen of “Watch What Happens Live,” Pippen confessed that she has sex multiple times in a single night. In January, Larsa Pippen said this in front of her Bravo co-stars.

"That's facts," she told host Andy Cohen. "I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

Later, Marcus, who had also accompanied The Real Housewives of Miami star on the show, confirmed the claim. However, to everyone’s surprise, Jordan said that the number is even higher some nights.

The son of the basketball legend Michael Jordan later remarked,

"I'm very competitive, so I like to stay ready."

The couple have also spoken about their marriage in the future. In a recent interview, Marcus Jordan said that the couple might have more than one marriage ceremony, which will possibly include a public ceremony. He also added that he would like his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!