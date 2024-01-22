RHOM star Dr. Nicole Martin throws shade at Larsa Pippen's 'five times a night' sex confession: “They deserve a medal”

Larsa Pippen recently confessed that she has sex five times a night with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. Several Real Housewives of Miami co-stars have since given their opinions about the revelation from Pippen.

Alexia Nepola, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Miami, spoke with Decider and weighed in on Pippen’s comments. She said she was not surprised by Pippen’s revelation as Pippen was also open about her sex life with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

RHOM co-star of Larsa Pippen, Dr. Nicole Martin, expressed her surprise at Pippen’s confession on Decider. She gave an underhand compliment to Pippen:

“Are they gonna do so by having sex five times a night? I don’t know. That’s a lot. How do you find the energy to do that? I’m not having sex five times a night, guys."

"I have no shame in my game. I’m admitting that. If they can accomplish that, they deserve a medal or something.”

Martin went on to talk about Pippen and Jordan's relationship:

“I think everybody was a little bit shocked when Larsa announced that she was dating Marcus, but I think once you actually watch their dynamic, they’re really very cute together. Marcus is very charming, and I do think he brings out a softer, sweeter side to Larsa.”

Pippen and Jordan have been dating for the past few years now. They had initially told the media they were friends despite being spotted hand-in-hand. Pippen started dating Jordan a year after finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen in 2021.

Alexia Nepola says Larsa Pippen wants to make Marcus Jordan feel better with her sex comments

Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen's RHOM co-star, said Pippen has been very vocal about her sex life in the past. Nepola claimed Pippen openly talked about her sex life with then-husband Scottie Pippen when they were together.

Nepola said on Watch What Happens Live that her co-star confessed last year to having sex four times with her husband, Scottie Pippen. However, she believes Pippen is adding one more number to make her boyfriend feel good about himself.

“She wants to make Marcus feel good so of course she’s gonna say five,” Nepola said. “She’s under pressure. The guy needs to perform. And of course, she needs to say five times a day. I mean, that’s why I think she’s doing it.”

Jordan and Pippen have been vocal about their marriage. Jordan said he wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man. However, MJ has already said he is not okay with his son dating his former teammate's wife.

