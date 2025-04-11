Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of the 15 games scheduled on Friday. The Nuggets are placed fourth in the West with a 48-32 record, while the Grizzlies are currently in the play-in tournament spots despite trailing the Nuggets by just one game.
The remaining two games are crucial for both the Nuggets and Grizzlies. The Nuggets put an end to their four-game losing streak after a win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the Grizzlies' three-game winning streak was snapped by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Despite the valiant effort from Ja Morant [36 points], the Timberwolves had a blowout 141-125 win behind Anthony Edwards' 44-point game.
This is the last home game for the Nuggets this season, and a win will almost secure a playoff spot for them. Moreover, their chances seem to be high, given the fact that the Grizzlies are playing in back-to-back games.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Injury reports
Memphis Grizzlies injury report
The Grizzlies have three players on the injury report. Brandon Clarke is out for the season with a knee injury. Jaylen Wells is also out for the game with a wrist injury. Zyon Pullin will also not take the floor with a knee injury. He is still day-to-day for his comeback.
Denver Nuggets injury report
The Denver Nuggets do not have many players on the injury report. However, one of their most important pieces in Jamal Murray is still out with a hamstring injury. Although he has been upgraded to day-to-day, there are lingering concerns that he might be out for long. Rookie DaRon Holmes is out for the season with an Achilles heel injury.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups and depth charts
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart
The Memphis Grizzlies' starting lineup is expected to comprise Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey and Vince Williams Jr.
Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart
In their crucial game, the Nuggets might start with Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Christian Barun.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: How to watch
The high-profile Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets matchup is scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff, and fans can watch it live on ALT, KTVD and FDSSE. The game can also be live-streamed on FuboTV and NBA League Pass through subscription. The game will be played at Ball Arena, Denver.
