Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons. It's the battle between two of the worst teams in the NBA this season. The Grizzlies are looking to for their second win of the season against the Pistons after taking the first one 116-102 on Dec. 6 at the FedEx Forum.

Memphis is on a five-game winning streak versus Detroit since Jan. 6, 2022. The last time the Pistons beat the Grizzlies was on May 6, 2021. The two teams are far from playoff contention and are looking forward to the summer.

The Grizzlies have been ravaged by injuries, so once they're fully healthy, they could return to being playoff contenders. The Pistons, on the other hand, have a young core who needs the right veteran presence like what the Houston Rockets did last summer.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons game is on Monday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and TV20 Detroit WMYD.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+120) vs Pistons (-140)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-110) vs Pistons -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o214 (-110) vs Pistons u214 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak and have only two wins in their last 10 games. The Grizzlies continue to deal with injuries, which has hampered them all season long.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. The Pistons need three more wins to tie the franchise record for the worst season ever. They have seven more games after their matchup against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Memphis Grizzlies have nine players on their injury report. Head coach Taylor Jenkins is used to it by now, so here is his potential starting five:

PG: Scotty Pippen Jr. | SG: Luke Kennard | SF: GG Jackson II | PF: Jake LaRavia | C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies are expected to play Brandon Clarke, Lamar Stevens, Jordan Goodwin and Maozinha Pereira off the bench.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons also have plenty of injured players with eight. If Cade Cunningham gets cleared to play, head coach Monty Williams will likely use this starting lineup:

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Jaden Ivey | SF: Tosan Evbuomwan | PF: Troy Brown Jr. | C: Jalen Duren

The Pistons currently have a nine-man rotation that includes Evan Fournier, Chimezie Metu, Malachi Flynn and James Wiseman.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is below his season average. Monitor Cunningham's status before the game, but if he plays, bet on him to beat the odds and go over 24.5 points. He has scored at least 30 points in his past two games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to go under 23.5 points. JJJ has not reached the 20-point mark in his last three games. He's probably due for a big scoring night, so take the risk and bet on him to score at least 24 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons prediction

Believe it or not, the Detroit Pistons are favored to win their game on Monday against the Grizzlies. The Pistons might have the worse record, but they have a healthier roster capable of beating a very short-handed Memphis team.

However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Grizzlies will get the win and cover the spread. The total is expected to go over 214 points.

