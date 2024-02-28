Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Timberwolves looking for the series sweep.

Minnesota won the first three games of the season against the Grizzlies, all by blowout. The Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA, while Memphis has been plagued by injuries to most of their best players.

Wednesday's game is also the 109th regular-season meeting between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves all-time. Minnesota is slightly ahead 56-52 and has won seven of their last 10 games against the Grizzlies since Nov. 20, 2021.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and Bally Sports North.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+660) vs Timberwolves (-1000)

Spread: Grizzlies +12.5 (-111) vs Timberwolves -12.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o216.5 (-111) vs Timberwolves u216.5 (-111)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Memphis Grizzlies enter Wednesday's game on a two-game losing streak and losers of eight out of their last 10 games. The Grizzlies are showing admirable heart every game, but they just miss players such as Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still No. 1 in the Western Conference standings following a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Timberwolves have the opportunity to rest their best players and still have a chance to win the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies have seven players on their injury report and all are possibly out on Wednesday. Head coach Taylor Jenkins is probably used to it by now, so his likely starting five will feature Ziaire Williams, GG Jackson II, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves have three players on their injury report, including at least one starter in Karl-Anthony Towns. Anthony Edwards could be questionable since he sprained his left ankle on Tuesday. If Towns and Edwards are unavailable, head coach Chris Finch will use a starting lineup of Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Monte Morris, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

If Anthony Edwards is available, he has an over/under of 27.5 points for Wednesday's game. Edwards has scored at least 28 points in his last five games, so bet on him to continue the trend. However, you can take a risk and bet on him to go under since the game could be over pretty quickly and he sits early.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to go over 23.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 22.3 points per game. Jackson has gone over 23.5 twice in his last five contests. Take the risk and bet under since Jackson will be facing Rudy Gobert all game long.

Rudy Gobert has an over/under of 13.5 rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies. Bet on Gobert to grab more than 13.5 rebounds on Wednesday because he has reached at least 14 rebounds three times in his last four games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the overwhelming favorites to win the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves are a much better team from top to bottom since the Grizzlies mostly have fringe players available.

Oddsmakers are obviously picking the Timberwolves to win the game and cover the spread. Keep in mind that you won't win a lot of money if you bet on Minnesota.

