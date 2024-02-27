"Pulling a Ja Morant if I lose 21-0" - NBA fans hyped over rumors of GTA 6 introducing 3v3 basketball mini-game

NBA fans might have great news that will hype them up. According to reports, there are rumors that the 16th installment of 'Grand Theft Auto' GTA 6 will introduce a 3v3 basketball mini-game.

If the rumors are to be believed, the excitement of NBA fans hopping in the San Andres would just add another level of excitement. Earlier, before GTA 5 was released, the inclusion of a 3v3 basketball game was reported. However, eventually, to the disappointment of fans, it wasn’t included in the 15th installment.

After the tweet from Legion Hoops’ official account on X, fans could not hold their excitement. Fans went ballistic, and some even said that it would be even better than NBA 2K. Some of the fans also had some hilarious comments on the post.

Alluding to Ja Morant’s gun controversy, one of the fans hilariously commented,

“I’m pulling a Ja Morant If I lose 21-0.”

Another fan wrote that he would be throwing lobs to Miami's LeBron James in the video game.

“gonna be throwing alley-oops to Lebron in a miami vice jersey on the beach,” the fan wrote.

Here are some more comments from fans on X/Twitter.

As the fans are waiting for GTA 6 to drop, their anticipation is fueled by the rumor of GTA 6 including the 3v3-mini basketball. Given the fact that GTA 5 gave a teaser for the 3v3 basketball, there is a good chance that GTA 6 will finally give fans a big gift.

NBA Ja Morant was once rumored to feature on the GTA 6 cover

Ja Morant’s gun controversy has cost him and his team the 2023-24 NBA season. Last season, Morant was suspended for flashing a gun in an IG live video. He was, yet again, suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season for a similar act. He is now out for the season, and the Grizzlies are now ranked 13th this season.

Last November, NBA fans took Morant’s controversy to another level. As the GTA 6 was anticipated to drop in the next few months, a post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) that showed Morant with a machine gun on the cover image of GTA 6. After much research, the picture was found to be fake.

Originally, Rockstar Games, the original publisher of the game, had not put out any cover for the latest edition. Instead, fans put Franklin Clinton, who is one of the characters in the game, for the image and replaced his head with Morant’s.

Finding the NBA star on the cover image left both NBA and GTA fans confused.

Morant is out for the 2023-24 season with a shoulder injury. Earlier, he had suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder. He later went through a season-ending surgery. However, there is a strong hope that he will return fully healthy next season to lead the Grizzlies.