Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for March 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers is one of eight games scheduled on Wednesday. It's the first matchup of the season between the two injury-stricken teams in the league. The Grizzlies are missing most of their starters, while Joel Embiid has been sidelined after undergoing knee surgery.

Memphis is coming off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets despite not having all five of their regular starters. It has been a rough season for the Grizzlies in terms of injuries. Ja Morant is out for the season; Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart might not return this season, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is dealing with a minor injury.

Meanwhile, the Sixers lost to the Nets, which is not a good sign for Wednesday's game. They have dropped to No. 7 after losing five of their last 10 games. They have missed the services of Embiid, who's trying everything he can to return before the regular season ends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Clearly, it hasn't happened" - Ben Simmons' agent admits to failure in handling health struggles amid guaranteed $155,430,414 contract

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for March 6

The Memphis Grizzlies might be the most unfortunate team in terms of injuries this season. They started the season relatively healthy but were without Ja Morant due to his suspension.

Morant returned to play nine games before a shoulder injury put him out for the rest of the campaign. More players began dropping like flies like Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart, forcing the Grizzlies to use G League players and 10-day contracts.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers also started the season healthy before Joel Embiid went down with an injury. The Sixers were among the best teams in the league with Embiid but has been mediocre since he underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear.

Also Read: Ja Morant laughs after Rudy Gobert airballs free throw during Grizzlies-Timberwolves game

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Memphis Grizzlies have a whopping nine players on their injury report. Eight are confirmed out, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable to play due to a right quad injury. Ja Morant is out for the season, while Brandon Clarke continues to recover from Achilles surgery.

Player Status Injury Ja Morant Out Right Shoulder Surgery Desmond Bane Out Left Ankle Sprain Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Right Quad Tendonitis Marcus Smart Out Right Ring Finger Central Slip Tear Brandon Clarke Out Left Achilles Surgery Derrick Rose Out Low Back Injury Ziaire Williams Out Right Hip Flexor Strain Yuta Watanabe Out Right Wrist Sprain Scotty Pippen Jr. Out Lumbar Disc Bulge

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers have four players on their injury report – Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Embiid, Melton and Covington are all confirmed as out against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Maxey was diagnosed with a minor concussion on Tuesday and would likely be a game-time decision tonight. He will have to be cleared by the team's medical personnel and pass the league's concussion protocol in order to play.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Out Left Knee Surgery Tyrese Maxey Game-Time Decision Mild Concussion De'Anthony Melton Out Lumbar Spine Stress Robert Covington Out Left Knee Bone Bruise

Also Read: Reebok execs Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson aim to bring back S Dot Carter and G-unit sneakers with hip-hop legends Jay-Z and 50 Cent

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's also available on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

Also Read: "DID THAT MAN LICK HIS LIPS" - NBA fans in shambles over Grizzlies assistant coach's weird stare down on Santi Aldama