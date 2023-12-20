Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 20, 2023

There are 10 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic. It's the first matchup of the season between the two Florida teams. Let's look at the preview for the Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic preview, as well as the prediction and betting tips.

Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record. Orlando, meanwhile, is No. 4 with a record of 16-9 and one of the most improved teams this season.

Wednesday's game is the 135th regular-season meeting between the Heat and Magic, with Miami ahead 76-58 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. The Heat have also dominated their last 10 games against the Magic, winning eight since Mar. 11, 2021.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic is scheduled for Wednesday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Heat (-170) vs Magic (-195)

Spread: Heat +5 (-110) vs Magic -5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o220.5) vs Magic -110 (u220.5)

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic preview

The Miami Heat are coming off a 112-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the best games of the season. Tyler Herro had 25 points in his first game back from injury, while Bam Adebayo had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic enter Wednesday's matchup on a two-game losing streak, which came against the Boston Celtics. The Magic have been one of the surprise teams of the season, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Miami Heat have seven players on their injury report, including Jimmy Butler who is listed as out due to strained left calf. Here's the potential starting lineup for coach Erik Spoelstra's team:

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - Caleb Martin | C - Bam Adebayo

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have five players on the injury report, with Markelle Fultz slated to miss another game. Here's the potential starting lineup that coach Jamahl Mosley could use:

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Anthony Black | F - Franz Wagner | F - Paolo Banchero | C - Goga Bitadze

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 21.0 points per game. Banchero is slightly favored to go under 22.5 points even though he has scored at least 23 points in three of his last five games.

Tyler Herro is favored to go over 21.5 points against the Orlando Magic. Herro is averaging 23.1 points per game this season and had 25 points in his first game back since Nov. 8.

Bam Adebayo has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is slightly higher than his average of 22.2 points per game this season. Adebayo is projected to go under, as he has scored 22 points or less in three of his last five games.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Miami Heat are coming in as the underdogs even though they have dominated their matchup against the Orlando Magic since 2021. The Magic have been playing much better this season and are out to end their two-game losing streak.

Despite the underdog status, oddsmakers are predicting an upset win for the Heat. They are also predicting the Heat to cover the spread and the total to go over.

