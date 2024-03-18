Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers. It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Heat winning the first two games on Dec. 25 in Miami and Feb. 14 in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid missed both games for the Sixers and will miss the third one tonight as he continues to recover from right knee surgery. The Sixers are looking to build some momentum, coming off a 109-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Heat are still being plagued by injuries, with Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler all dealing with an ailment. But in classic Heat fashion, it's next man up for Erik Spoelstra's men. They are gunning for their third straight win tonight on the road.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game is on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It's also available on local channels Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Moneyline: Heat (+115) vs Sixers (-135)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-110) vs Sixers -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat o210 (-110) vs Sixers u210 (-110)

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Miami Heat are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 37-30. The Heat are just 0.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers and 3.5 games ahead of the Chicago Bulls. They need to put together a bunch of wins to at least have a chance of finishing in the top 6.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have the same record as the Heat but they are in the No. 8 spot because of the tie-breaker. The Sixers have two chances to regain the tie-breaker by winning tonight and in their final matchup on later this season at South Beach.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Miami Heat have five players on their injury report, with Nikola Jovic and Jimmy Butler listed as day-to-day. If both players get cleared, here's how Erik Spoelstra will lineup tonight:

PG: Terry Rozier | SG: Duncan Robinson | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Jaime Jaquez Jr. | C: Bam Adebayo

The Heat's rotation fluctuates depending on which players are out with an injury. Nevertheless, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and Thomas Bryant are expected to get minutes off the bench.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are still without at least four players due to injury. If Tobias Harris is cleared to suit up tonight, head coach Nick Nurse will use this starting five:

PG: Kyle Lowry | SG: Tyrese Maxey | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Mo Bamba

Some of the players in the current Sixers rotation include Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and KJ Martin.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is slightly lower than his season average. Bet on Maxey to go over since he's been on fire with back-to-back 30-point games.

Bam Adebayo is favored to score less than 20.5 points on Monday night. Adebayo will likely be the first option on offense if Jimmy Butler sits out the game. Monitor Butler's availability and bet on Adebayo to go under if Butler will be suiting up tonight.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the slight favorites to beat the Miami Heat at home on Monday night. The Sixers might be without their best player, Joel Embiid, but the Heat are missing more important players in Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Nevertheless, oddsmakers are predicting an "upset" win by the Heat. They are also predicted to cover the spread and the total is expected to go over 210 points.

