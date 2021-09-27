Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: Who has had a more successful NBA career at age 36?

LeBron James came into the league in 2003 aged 19 after being declared the best high-school prospect in the sport anyone has seen in a long time since Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). He was anoited as the heir to Michael Jordan and given the nickname "King James" for his exploits. From leading his high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary to three state championships in his four years of playing to leading three-different teams to four NBA titles, LeBron's journey has been one of the greatest success stories in league history.

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, has relentlessly pursued success, from hitting a game-winning jumper to clinch an NCAA Championship for North Carolina against Georgetown to being the focal point of the Chicago Bulls' six NBA Championships titles. MJ's astonishing exploits in the game put him in a rarefied air as he is still considered the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport.

LeBron and MJ have both been mentioned as the top two candidates in heated debates in NBA circles on who is the greatest player of all time, with players and fans from different generations tilting either way. Jordan, accolade wise, has unequivocally been declared the G.O.A.T. Meanwhile, LeBron fans have made an argument for the King, saying that his peak lasted longer as he enters his 18th year in the league, while still being a top-five player. Here we take a deep dive into that argument to examine if LeBron's peak truly exceeded that of MJ's at age 36.

Michael Jordan vs LeBron James regular season records

Michael Jordan #23 of Chicago Bulls

MJ came into the league at age 21 in 1984 and turned the game on its head with his impeccable scoring performances against physically dominant defenses. His athletic prowess mesmerized players and fans alike as he soared through the air and hung there before dunking on happless defenders who could not compete with his aerial might. 'His Airness' had a silky smooth jumpshot to go along with his insane athletic abilities.

This led to MJ becoming a 10-time scoring champion and an offensive juggernaut who was key to the Bulls' Triangle offense which had teams on their backfoot. His athletic abilities allowed him to be a pest on the other end of the court too, helping him land on the NBA All-Defensive team nine times and also win Defensive Player of the Year in the 1987-88 season. What separated MJ from his peers was his feverish desire to win at all costs, leading his team to finish first five times in the regular season as they steamrolled the Eastern Conference.

Jordan's regular-season exploits earned him five MVPs, 14 All-Star Game appearances and a Rookie of the Year title.

LeBron, on the other hand, came into the league aged 19 with a skillset like none other. He was built like a wide receiver and played with superior athletic capability. He could blow past you at a moment's notice and the next thing you know you have the rim shaking with a thunderous dunk. LeBron combines MJ-like athleticism with a smooth finish like Dr J, while being a willing facilitator with the ability to scan the court like Magic Johnson and plays with a ferocity like Shaquille O'Neal.

LeBron's overall game and basketball IQ mesmerized the league as he could read defenses and see plays before they happen, helping him adjust in real-time. King James' dominance in the regular season earned him a Rookie of the Year title, four MVPs, six All Defensive Team appearances, a 2007-08 scoring title and 17 All-Star Game appearances. He led the Cleaveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers to a first-placed finish five times in their respective conferences.

His ability to not only be the best version of himself but also set his teammates up for success with his leadership and elite passing skills is something that is truly unique.

Michael Jordan vs LeBron James Post-Season Records

LeBron James winning his fourth title and Finals MVP in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers

The G.O.A.T debate usually tilts in the favor of Michael Jordan due to his post-season dominance, as he led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championships in six Finals appearances. MJ averaged a ridiculous 33.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in the post-season as he sometimes single-handedly willed his team through despite having support from Hall-of-Famers Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. His awe-striking post-season runs earned him six Finals MVPs, proving how critical his presence was in the Bulls' run to the Larry O'Brien trophy. MJ's game winner against the Utah Jazz in his last Finals appearance for the Bulls summed up his post-season run perfectly as he drove to his right and stepped back to nail the jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give the Bulls the lead and ultimately his sixth title.

LeBron comes into his own during the playoffs and unleashes his full arsenal of tricks and skills as he bullies past teams. LeBron has averaged an astonishing 28.8 points, nine rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block while guiding three different teams to a ridiculous ten Finals appearances. King James has only missed the playoffs thrice since his debut in 2003 and thrives in high pressure situations while playing against the best.

LeBron has given us some of the most legendary moments in playoff history. Whether it was his epic block in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, or him scoring a massive 48-points to lead a Cleveland team featuring the likes of Drew Gooden and Larry Hughes to the 2007 NBA Finals. LeBron truly has the capability to turn the series around for his teams as he showcased in the 2016 Finals by helping the Cavs tie the series for the comeback of the century.

The Akronite's Finals exploits earned him four Finals MVPs and four NBA titles. Despite not winning as many rings as Jordan, LeBron's playoffs resume is truly elite.

Longevity

Michael Jordan might have had a better peak as his 15 season run culminated in six Finals appearences and six rings, along with plenty of personal accolades to give him a slight edge in terms of the GOAT debate. That is if you are looking at titles as a prerequisite to decide the greatest.

Fortunately for us, we are not here to settle the debate of the Greatest Player of All Time, but to decide who had the better career during age 36. LeBron's peak is an anamoly which can never be repeated as there can never be another player who has dominated the league and has consistently been a top-five player since his debut season in 2003.

The Akronite is ranked as a top-three player heading into his 18th season at age 36 with the expectation of winning yet another title. It is truly flabbergasting that a player has reached 10 Finals appearances in 18 seasons of his career, which basically means he has reached the Finals in 55% of his career. Despite MJ winning two more titles, LeBron James has had a better overall career with a longer peak that does not look like it is going away anytime soon.

