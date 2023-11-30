Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 30, 2023

There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Thursday night and one of the must-see matchups is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls. It's the second meeting of the season between the division rivals and the 265th all-time. Let's take a look at the preview of Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls, including prediction and betting tips for Nov. 30.

Milwaukee won their first matchup against the Bulls this season on Nov. 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in the Bucks' 118-109 win with 35 points and 11 rebounds, while Bobby Portis had 19 points off the bench.

On the other hand, Nikola Vucevic put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists against the Bulls. It was Chicago's third straight loss to the Bucks and have only won two of their last 10 games against them. They are also narrowly ahead 134-130 in the all-time matchups.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls is set for Thursday, Nov. 30, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Chicago.

Moneyline: Bucks (-333) vs Bulls (+265)

Spread: Bucks -8 (-108) vs Bulls +8 (-115)

Total (O/U): Bucks -111 (o225.5) vs Bulls -111 (u225.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to win their fourth game in a row and continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks are currently in third place with a record of 13-5 behind the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. They are coming off a 131-124 win over the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls will try to end a five-game losing skid. The Bulls are playing like a broken team that needs a restart. They were humiliated and blown out by the Celtics 124-94 in their last game. They are 13th in the East standings with a 5-14 record.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls predicted lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks have two injured players for Thursday's game – Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder. Head coach Adrian Griffin is expected to use a starting five consisting of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls could be without three key players – Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who are all listed as questionable. Head coach Billy Donovan might use a starting lineup of Coby White, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 30.5 points, which is slightly below his average of 30.1 points per game this season. Antetokounmpo is favored to go under despite going over 30.1 points in his last three games.

Damian Lillard is favored to go over 26.5 points against the Chicago Bulls. Lillard has averaged 26.6 points per game this season but has gone over 26.5 points in his past four contests. Giannis and Dame have scored 30 points each in their last three games.

Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 11.5 rebounds, which is above his season average of 10.6 rebounds per game. He is heavily favored to go under despite going over 11.5 rebounds in three of his last five games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are heavily favored to defeat the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The Bucks have been on a roll, while the Bulls are struggling. It's safe to bet on the Bucks since it's hard to see the Bulls getting the upset win, especially if Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso sit this one down.

Oddsmakers are rightfully predicting a win for the Bucks, but surprisingly have Chicago covering the spread. Despite the struggles for the Bulls, there's a chance for the total score to go over.

