Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule for Sunday, including the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers. It's just the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Bucks winning the first one on Oct. 26. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction and betting tips for Feb. 25.

Damian Lillard led the Bucks to the 118-117 win over the Sixers at the Fiserv Forum in the first week of the season. Lillard finished with 39 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tyrese Maxey had 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists for Philly.

Sunday's game will be the 225th regular-season meeting between the Bucks and Sixers. The Bucks are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 119-105 and have also won seven of the last 10 games against the Sixers since April 22, 2021.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game is on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 1:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ABC.

Moneyline: Bucks (-217) vs Sixers (+183)

Spread: Bucks -5.5 (-109) vs Sixers +5.5 (-109)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o233.5) vs Sixers -110 (u233.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a big road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Bucks beat the best team in the Western Conference 112-107. They end their three-game road trip against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Sixers bounced back after losing their first game following the All-Star break to the New York Knicks. The Joel Embiid-less Philly beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Friday. Sunday's game will be the final one of their current four-game homestand.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks have two players listed as injured – Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable) and Khris Middleton (out). Antetokounmpo is expected to play and will be joined in Doc Rivers' starting lineup by Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder and Brook Lopez.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers will continue to be without Robert Covington and Joel Embiid. Head coach Nick Nurse will likely use a starting five consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 31.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo is projected to go over due to the Sixers' lack of size. Bet on "The Greek Freak" to score at least 32 points, which he has done thrice in his last four games.

Tyrese Maxey is projected to score more than 26.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Maxey has reached at least 30 points in two of his last three games. He's going to be the first option for the Sixers, so bet on him to go over 26.5 points.

Damian Lillard is favored to go over 23.5 points on Sunday night. Lillard has struggled in his last four games, unable to reach 24 points thrice. However, he's due for a big game and he scored a bunch in his first matchup with Philly. Bet on him to go over 23.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are slightly favored to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. Both teams have been struggling recently, but the Bucks have better health than the Sixers, who are missing Joel Embiid.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Bucks will get the win and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go under.

