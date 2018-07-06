NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Eastern Conference

It is no secret that the Eastern conference is weaker than the west.

Last year, we saw players like Jimmy Butler and Paul George take their talents from the east to join the west. However, the east could always say that they had the best player in the game today: LeBron James. That all changed a few days ago, where LeBron decided to suit up in the purple, and gold.

There are teams in the West such as the Denver Nuggets that may not make the playoffs but could make the playoffs if they were in the east. The eastern conference is resembling a joke in comparison to the west, but there is still some quality talent. Let's evaluate the talent in the east and rank the ten best players now that the King has set out west. The top talent is pretty tough to rank, and may cause disagreements among readers.

All of the players who are/were injured were included, and we are basing their talent off of their more recent seasons and not off of their entire career. This is the top 10 players in the east today:

Honorable mention: Bradley Beal

The Robin to John Wall's Batman made his first All-Star appearance this year. He averaged 22.6 points per game, 4.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. He's a great scorer and has been a core member of the Washington Wizards team for the last few seasons. He is an efficient shooter who shot 46% from the field and 37.5% from three.

Some people have brought up the idea that Bradley could possibly lead his own team, rather than stay in the shadow of his backcourt teammate John Wall. Beal is a top 3 shooting guard in the east and has established himself as one of the best young scorers in the league. He is still relatively young at 25, and not yet in his prime.

Expect him to possibly rise in this list as the Wizards grow their roster or if he becomes the primary scorer on an eastern conference team