NBA 2024 All-Star Skills Challenge: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17

The 2024 All-Star Skills Challenge is set to see a number of the NBA's best young stars compete against one another in teams of three. The contest will be played in three rounds, with Team Pacers, Team Top Picks, and Team All-Stars battling it out. The contest will be the first event on Saturday's schedule and will see teams compete in three heats.

The first All-Star Skills Challenge round will be a team relay, where all players from each team must complete a course. The elements in the round one course include a 35-foot outlet pass, dribbling through moving pylons, a shot in the lane, a corner 3-point shot, and a bucket at the other end.

All-Star Skills Challenge round two will be a team passing competition, with each team having 30 seconds to earn points and all three players participating together as they throw passes at various targets. The outlet pass at 35 feet is worth two points, while the 20-foot bounce pass is worth four points, and the 25-foot chest pass is worth six points.

Finally, in the All-Star Skills Challenge third round, players will showcase their shooting, with all players competing together with one ball. Players will have 60 seconds to shoot from five different spots on the court, with each being worth varying amounts of points. In the end, the points from all three rounds will be calculated for the winner.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the odds for the contest as well as our prediction for the 2024 All-Star Skills Challenge.

2024 All-Star Skills Challenge odds and prediction

Team Top Picks

Roster: Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama

FanDuel Odds: +195

DraftKings Odds: +200

Many predict that the squad will struggle in both the shooting and passing aspects of the game. This is reflected in the odds, with the club sitting as the underdog.

Team All-Stars

Roster: Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young

FanDuel Odds: +170

DraftKings Odds: +160

The team appears to be fairly well-rounded, and with Scottie Barnes' improved three-point percentage this year, they seem to be strong contenders. Despite that, it appears as though most fans are going with the home team to win.

Team Pacers

Roster: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner

FanDuel Odds: +140

DraftKings Odds: +140

Team Pacers sit as favorites on DraftKings and FanDuel; however, we aren't sold. With Myles Turner shooting just 33.6% from downtown, they could struggle in the shooting portion of the challenge.

Sportskeeda Prediction

Given the current betting odds and the roster of all three teams, we're predicting Team All-Stars to get the job done. With a great blend of speed, shooting, and playmaking abilities, expect the team to impress.