NBA 2K19: The Best Centre Builds

The final instalment of the best builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynasty. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes, best shooting guard archetypes best small forward archetypes, and of course, the best power forward archetypes by clicking on the links provided.

The center position is rapidly growing as the fans most enjoyable position to use, there's no feeling quite like it when you swat back another players dunk or scoring a great putback dunk of your own.

#3. Two-way Post Scorer

Player Creation: Height - 7'3, Weight - 250 Pounds, Wingspan - 98 inches

The two-way post scorer is in many ways a very traditional centre. Height, blocks and great work down low in the post is the prime part to this builds a game plan and there isn't a better way to go about it.

This build maxes out strength combined with a cap of 21 upgrades to the post-game you'll be unstoppable down low whenever you get into a good position. Not only will this build be great on the inside game but it will have one of if not the best mid-range game of any big that isn't a stretch five with it being able to upgrade the midrange stat 17 times.

The offensive ability to this build isn't the only thing to get excited about though, 7'3 with a 98-inch wingspan alongside19 block upgrades will see no one wanting to get in and around the paint while you're there. Any layup, dunk or shot that gets put up anywhere near this archetype will be swatted back to the stands in a second

