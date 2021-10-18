NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 6 that can earn you up to 2200 VC and a free hoodie

NBA 2K22 has placed an increased focus on making the game free-to-play by adding a range of new features, challenges and quests that can be completed to earn extra in-game currency. The most important currency in the game ie. the Virtual Currency (VC) can be used for a range of purposes, including new cards, animations, and other features.

One of the easiest methods to earn in-game VC is by answering the NBA 2KTV quiz questions correctly, which gives gamers around 2000-3000 VC. The NBA 2KTV quiz show can be accessed via the loading screen making it the easiest method to earn some extra currency to get ahead in the game. So far, five episodes of NBA 2KTV have been released, with the 6th one coming out yesterday ie. 17th October, 2021. In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to earn the rewards, which also includes a free hoodie.

NBA 2KTV @NBA2K_2KTV The $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament first game day is today! Follow the action on Twitch from 1-2pm PT: twitch.tv/nba2k The $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament first game day is today! Follow the action on Twitch from 1-2pm PT: twitch.tv/nba2k https://t.co/VeGPeXtmJc

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 6 answer sheet: Earn 2200 VC and a free hoodie by answering 22 questions

In recent weeks, NBA 2KTV’s quiz questions have increasingly become related to NBA 2K22 itself, with a majority of questions only requiring gamers to keep an eye on the regular updates and other events added in the game. Episode 6 of NBA 2KTV’s quiz show has exactly 16 questions that can be answered to earn 2200 VC and a free hoodie.

NBA 2K @NBA2K A lot happening this weekend in 2K22 🎮 Which activity are you doing?🎧 Club 2K

🎮 MyTEAM Unlimited Tourney

🏙️ Rivalry Weekend

🪙 Dime Time A lot happening this weekend in 2K22 🎮 Which activity are you doing?🎧 Club 2K

🎮 MyTEAM Unlimited Tourney

🏙️ Rivalry Weekend

🪙 Dime Time https://t.co/hewDE3BJm7

Episode 6, officially known in-game as 2KTV Season 8 Episode 6, "Top Plays of Season 1,” can also be accessed via the official mobile app under the MyCareer section. Regardless, the following questions need to be answered correctly to earn the rewards:

What has been your favorite part about Season 1 in MyCareer? (2KTV Hoodie) Choose any answer Which card from the new Limited Edition packs would you most want for your MyTeam Lineup? (100 VC) Choose any answer Which MyTeam game mode have you played the most in Season 1? (100 VC) Choose any answer Which topic would you most want Mike Wang to cover in a future Expert Tips segment? (100 VC) Choose any answer Which of the following situational lineups do you use the most in NBA 2K22? (100 VC) Choose any answer How often do you customize your situational lineups in NBA 2K22? (100 VC) Choose any answer Which of the following is not a situational lineup in NBA 2K22? (200 VC) Offense Who do you think creates the most mismatches in the NBA? (100 VC) Choose any answer Which Detroit Piston won the 2004 NBA Finals MVP Award? (200 VC) Chauncey Billups How many times did Ben Wallace win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award? (200 VC) 4 If you were a PA announcer, what would be your favorite thing to announce? (100 VC) Choose any answer How many NBA Championships have the Detroit Pistons won? (200 VC) 3 Vote for your #2KTVWOW top play of the season! (100 VC) Choose any answer Which country is home to the newest NBA 2K League team, Dux Gaming? (200 VC) Mexico Which of the following NBA franchises does not have an affiliated NBA 2K League team? (200 VC) Spurs How many international teams are in the NBA 2K League? (200 VC) 2

Also Read

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

As always, simply answering the above questions will see to it that the rewards in question are added automatically. A total fo 2200 VC can be earned by answering all the questions correctly, with some incorrect answers resulting in decreased rewards. Additionally, the free hoodie appears to be a certain reward regardless of how many questions gamers answer correctly. Further episodes of NBA 2KTV can be expected to be added in NBA 2K22 in the coming time.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Arnav Kholkar