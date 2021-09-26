NBA 2K22 elevator not working: How to fix it?

NBA 2K22 represents the single biggest positive transformation that the series has seen in recent years. A range of new features, an all-city, innumerable new quests and other methods to earn currency means that fans are largely left satisfied with the game.

However, at the same time, NBA 2K22 has been littered with glitches, errors and other server related issues that have to some extent affected the overall experience. Recently, NBA 2K released a new patch that removed the feature of creating custom shirts in the game. Players had reported a range of issues, with a number of obscene images also being used to customize shirts in the game.

While the update fixed the custom shirt issue, it appears to have broken another in-game feature in the form of elevators. NBA 2K22 gamers will know that elevators play a hugely important role in the MyCareer mode, with a range of areas only accessible via in-game elevators. In this article, we look at the alternate fixes available to work around the issue that is currently plaguing NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 elevator not working error: How to fix the issue?

The latest patch appears to have resulted in the elevators not working in MyCareer mode. Players have reported the “cannot connect to server” error popping up each time they try to access the elevators. So far, NBA 2K has not acknowledged the issue, which means that players might have to wait for the official fix.

However, players have also reported a variety of alternate fixes. First and foremost, while the error has affected elevators across the map, some appear to have a higher chance of working. Some players noted that running away from the Promenade elevator and trying to enter it a few times eventually let them use the feature.

Second, players also reported that joining a game room that already has an NBA 2K22 friend also allows people to enter the game room. From there, the elevator can be used, with players reporting that the game room’s elevator appear to be working correctly. Finally, players also claimed that simply inviting a friend to the neighborhood via the friend list is also results in the elevators working correctly.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Of course, gamers who do not have too many friends in NBA 2K22 might struggle with the latest elevator error, with only one of the three above fixes accessible to them. Regardless, NBA 2K22 has been quick so far in recognizing and fixing issues and should post an update soon.

