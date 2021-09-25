NBA 2K22: Everything you need to know about endorsement deals

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode in particular has brought forth a huge transformation with respect to previous editions of the series. The game has brought in a range of new activities, quests and locations for players to explore in the MyCareer mode, with a total of three specific ways available to kickstart a potential NBA career.

Players can choose to join an NCAA team, take up a G League contract or straight up declare for the NBA draft towards the beginning of their MyCareer mode. All of these minor decisions end up playing a huge role in the custom player’s in-game career, with an increased attention placed on off-the-court activities especially related to the player’s brand value.

NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode allows gamers to increase their marketability by snagging endorsement deals that result in in-game rewards, apart from extra VC. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about endorsement deals in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode: Everything you need to know about endorsement deals

Endorsement deals have proven to be one of the easiest ways to earn extra VC in NBA 2K22. The deals are similar to real-life in the sense that the player’s in-game performances along with engaging in activities around the city/neighbourhood play a huge role in helping gamers acquire better endorsement deals.

Players can also negotiate with individual organizations with respect to endorsement deals, with certain brands allowing extra rewards such as a discount on official in-game merchandise as well. Engaging with fans around the City has also resulted in increased popularity of custom players, making it easier for them to get better endorsement deals.

Additionally, the rewards in question can be collected by players in the form of VC endorsement checks. Each time a new VC check is available, the player’s agent sends a notification after which gamers have to travel to the purser’s desk on the on the fourth floor of the Concha Del Mar to collect them. For more information with respect to the procedure and the precise location, the following article can be read.

Moving on, gamers might be tempted to spend a lot of time in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode engaging in a range of fan activities which also plays a role in increasing their marketability which will eventually lead to better endorsement deals. However, the easiest way to improve endorsement deal conditions appears to be putting in good performances in matches.

Additionally, once an endorsement deal has been signed, players can appear at the regular events that the brand in question holds around the map. This also leads to increased marketability and fans, which in turn will allow players to negotiate better deals in the future. Finally, while negotiating on terms during the initial talks is a possibility, players can also choose to renegotiate the terms at a later date once their overall fan-base and marketability sees an increase.

As the game stands, endorsement deals are one of the least time-consuming methods of gaining extra VC, with multiple ways available for players to increase their VC output from endorsements, as mentioned above. Mastering the endorsements and engaging in off-court activities appears to be the most straightforward way to increase a gamer’s VC yield, in NBA 2K22.

