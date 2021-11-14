NBA 2K22 Limited Edition pack: Pink diamond versions of Paul George and Jason Kidd along with free locker code added

In recent weeks, NBA 2K22 has added a range of new featured packs, including the PrimeTime series that includes players who have performed especially well in recent NBA games. Recently, a featured version of Dennis Rodman and Dwyane Wade was also released. Now, NBA 2K22 has featured versions of both Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James’ deputies during the most successful parts of their careers.

Recently, a featured version of Kevin Garnett, Kevin Durant and Mitchell Robinson were also released. The latest Limited Edition pack now includes pink diamond versions of former Dallas Mavericks player and current head coach Jason Kidd, apart from Paul George, Bam Adebayo and Kevin McHale. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the latest limited edition pack and the related locker code. Additionally, a free pack can also be obtained by completing a straightforward NBA 2K22 challenge.

Luka Doncic is chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Limited Edition Packs and November 2021 locker codes: Everything you need to know

The latest Limited edition pack includes two versions of Jason Kidd. The 95-rated pink diamond version of his Brooklyn Nets days apart from a Dallas Mavericks card was also released. Recently, the LA Clippers’ star Paul George has been in sparkling form recently, especially in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Don't forget 🚨 Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum & Shawn Kemp will be replaced by two new Limited Edition II players tomorrow at 8am PT. Don't forget 🚨 Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum & Shawn Kemp will be replaced by two new Limited Edition II players tomorrow at 8am PT. https://t.co/5rqxdgLrvD

As a result, George also found his featured card among in the latest Limited Edition pack. He also has an overall of 95 like Jason Kidd, and are the two highest-rated cards in the current pack. Two 93-rated Kevin McHale cards, along with a 93-rated Bam Adebayo card, are the other notable players that can be acquired via the current pack.

Finally, a related locker code that gives players a free limited edition pack has also been added. Gamers simply need to enter 'MyTEAM-LIMITED-EDITION-2-PG13' in NBA 2K22 to have a chance of acquiring the above-mentioned players. Gamers who are still not able to acquire their desired cards can also participate in the Limited Edition Skills challenge that is available for 72 hours.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Pick them up along with Paul George, Bam Adebayo, and more players in Limited Edition II Packs. Jason Kidd and Kevin McHale's #NBA75 Player Cards are live in @NBA2K_MyTEAM Pick them up along with Paul George, Bam Adebayo, and more players in Limited Edition II Packs. Jason Kidd and Kevin McHale's #NBA75 Player Cards are live in @NBA2K_MyTEAM 🔥Pick them up along with Paul George, Bam Adebayo, and more players in Limited Edition II Packs. https://t.co/RCKh4dpgz9

In order to do so, players need to play against a Jayson Tatum-led pink diamond team with their own MyCareer teams. Getting two steals using a single player in one game will result in the challenge getting complete. As a reward, another free limited edition pack will be acquired by gamers which gives them a chance to get the above mentioned featured players as well.

