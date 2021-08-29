NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Chicago Bulls' starting 5

The Chicago Bulls will be a fun team to play with in NBA 2K22. They acquired Nikola Vucevic during the 2021 NBA trade deadline to pair up with their star shooting guard, Zach LaVine, trying to recreate a Kobe-Shaq dynamic in the Windy City. Moreover, they had a monster offseason, acquiring Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan along with the LA Lakers' fan-favorite Alex Caruso.

This team can shoot well from the outside and also dominate the interior. They have seen a massive boost in their defense with the addition of Ball and Caruso.

How will the starting lineup of the Chicago Bulls look like in NBA 2K22?

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine should be the highest-rated players in the team, while Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic's ratings should go up if the Chicago Bulls start winning games. DeRozan and LaVine will have a 'your turn-my turn' approach,has they have fairly similar styles of play except for LaVine having a high-rated three-point shot.

So let's predict the NBA 2K22 ratings of the Chicago Bulls' starting 5:

Center: Nikola Vucevic - 86

Nikola Vucevic with the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic's rating last year (NBA 2K21) was 87. He played 26 games for the Bulls and averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.9 assists per game on a remarkable 47/38/87 shooting split in 2020-21.

Although his campaign was excellent considering the limited games he played, 2K Sports has reduced the ratings of most of their players regardless of the season they've had, so we predict Vucevic's rating to fall as well.

The definition of consistency: Nikola Vucevic dropped his 8th 20-10 game as a Bull. He's been here one month. pic.twitter.com/iTpgwWBQLZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 27, 2021

Vucevic has had an average NBA 2K rating of 86.5 in the past three seasons, so an 86-rated prediction in NBA 2K22 looks fair for him. He can stretch the floor and be the ideal pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop partner for LaVine and Ball.

Power Forward: Patrick Williams - 74

Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls [Source: Bleacher Report]

Patrick Williams was a surprise pick up by the Chicago Bulls in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his rookie season, and shot 39% from the three-point range after playing all but one game.

He has an 81-rated three-point shot and an 85-rated mid-range shot in NBA 2K21. Williams has shown incredible potential, and will likely start as the power forward in this Chicago Bulls squad.

We predict a 74 rating for the sophomore in NBA 2K22, as 2K Sports has reduced almost everyone's ratings in NBA 2K22. He started last season with a 75 rating, which improved to 76 for a few weeks, but eventually finished with a 75.

You may also like: What is Alex Caruso's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav