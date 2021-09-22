NBA 2K22: What are MyTeam Dynamic Duo cards and how do they work?

NBA 2K22’s Season 1 is now in full flow, with a range of new cards, mechanism upgrades and new features having been introduced as part of the game. NBA 2K22 has seen a stark increase in the number of activities and quests available to be completed by players, with one of the most unique player cards being the MyTeam Duo Cards.

As the term suggests, Duo Cards include some of the most iconic teammates that the NBA has seen, with both players on the set seeing an increase in overall ratings when paired together. Currently, a range of Duo Cards are available to be bought by gamers using the Match Tokens currency, with further Duos expected to be added as part of subsequent NBA 2K22 seasons.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the NBA 2K22 MyTeam Duo Cards.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Duo Cards: Everything you need to know

The NBA 2K22 Season 1: Call to Ball has added a plethora of MyTeam Duo Cards that can be paired together for rating upgrades. When a Duo Card pair is part of the same lineup, both players will see an upgrade in their effective ratings leading to a Ruby Card performing at the level of an Amethyst card.

Similarly, a diamond Duo Card, when paired correctly, can perform at the same level as a Galaxy Opal card, with a range of high-profile duos currently available to be bought in the game. This includes several iconic duos including Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, LeBron Hames and Austin Carr, along with Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala as well.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala are just one of the dynamic duos available in NBA 2K22.

While most of the above cards are already elite, pairing them with their complementary Duo Card will result in an increase in ratings for both the players. All of the currently available dynamic duos in the game can be acquired via the MyTeam Base Set pack. The following Duo Cards are currently available in the NBA 2K22 MyTeam mode:





Grade and OVR



Player Card Name



Position



Duos Partner



Ame 90 OVR



Vlade Divac



C



Ruby 88 OVR Mike Bibby



Ruby 88 OVR



Jason Terry



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Dirk Nowitzki



Ruby 88 OVR



Steve Nash



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Amar’e Stoudemire



Ruby 88 OVR



Mike Bibby



PG/SG



Ame 90 OVR Vlade Divac



Ruby 88 OVR



Jason Kidd



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Drazen Petrovic



Ruby 88 OVR



Austin Carr



SF/SG



Sap 85 OVR Lebron James



Ruby 88 OVR



Isiah Thomas



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Bill Laimbeer



Sap 85 OVR



Vince Carter



SF



Sap 85 OVR Chris Bosh



Sap 85 OVR



Gilbert Arenas



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Caron Butler



Sap 85 OVR



Arvydas Sabonis



C



Sap 85 OVR Clyde Drexler



Sap 85 OVR



Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Carmelo Anthony



Sap 85 OVR



Dwyane Wade



SG/SF



Gold 77 OVR Eddie Jones



Sap 85 OVR

Kawhi Leonard SF



Eme 81 OVR David Robinson



Sap 85 OVR



Michael Jordan



SG



Sap 85 OVR Scottie Pippen



Sap 85 OVR



Gary Payton



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Shawn Kemp



Sap 85 OVR



Allen Iverson



SG/PG



Eme 81 OVR Joel Embiid



Sap 85 OVR



Drazen Petrovic



SG/SF



Ruby 88 OVR Jason Kidd



Sap 85 OVR



Glen Rice



SF/PF



Sap 85 OVR Alonzo Mourning



Sap 85 OVR



Carlos Boozer



PF/C



Sap 85 OVR Deron Williams



Sap 85 OVR



Clyde Drexler



SG/SF



Sap 85 OVR Arvydas Sabonis



Sap 85 OVR



Kevin Garnett



PF/C



Gold 78 OVR Karl-Anthony Towns



Sap 85 OVR



Deron Williams



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Carlos Boozer



Sap 85 OVR



Stephen Curry



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Andre Iguodala



Sap 85 OVR



Amar’e Stoudemire



PF/C



Sap 88 OVR Steve Nash



Sap 85 OVR



Moses Malone



C



Sap 85 OVR Rudy Tomjanovich



Sap 85 OVR



LeBron James



SF



Ruby 88 OVR Austin Carr



Sap 85 OVR



Chris Bosh



PF/C



Sap 85 OVR Vince Carter



Sap 85 OVR



Tim Duncan



PF/C



Eme 81 OVR George Gervin



Sap 85 OVR



Kevin Willis



PF/C



Gold 78 OVR Doc Rivers



Sap 85 OVR



Kevin Johnson



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Devin Booker



Sap 85 OVR



Shawn Kemp



PF/C



Sap 85 OVR Gary Payton



Sap 85 OVR



Alonzo Mourning



C



Sap 85 OVR Glen Rice



Sap 85 OVR



Bryant Reeves



C



Eme 81 OVR Ja Morant



Sap 85 OVR



Rudy Tomjanovich



SF/PF



Sap 85 OVR Moses Malone



Sap 85 OVR



Terry Cummings



PF



Sap 85 OVR Mark Aguirre



Sap 85 OVR



Bill Laimbeer



C



Ruby 88 OVR Isiah Thomas



Sap 85 OVR



DeAndre Jordan



C



Eme 81 OVR Chris Paul



Sap 85 OVR



Chris Webber



PF/C



Eme 81 OVR Juwan Howard



Sap 85 OVR



Mark Aguirre



SF/PF



Sap 85 OVR Terry Cummings



Sap 85 OVR



Scottie Pippen



SF



Sap 85 OVR Michael Jordan



Eme 81 OVR



Paul George



SF/PF



Eme 81 OVR Domantas Sabonis



Eme 81 OVR



Klay Thompson



SG/SF



Gold 78 OVR Steve Kerr



Eme 81 OVR



Carmelo Anthony



SF/PF



Sap 85 OVR Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf



Eme 81 OVR



George Gervin



SF



Sap 85 OVR Tim Duncan



Eme 81 OVR



Jeff Hornacek



SG/PG



Gold 77 OVR Hersey Hawkins



Eme 81 OVR



Devin Booker



SG/SF



Sap 85 OVR Kevin Johnson



Eme 81 OVR



Juwan Howard



PF/C



Sap 85 OVR Chris Webber



Eme 81 OVR



Ja Morant



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Bryant Reeves



Eme 81 OVR



David Robinson



C



Sap 85 OVR Kawhi Leonard



Eme 81 OVR



Ben Gordon



SG



Eme 81 OVR Kirk Hinrich



Eme 81 OVR



Patrick Ewing



C



Gold 75 OVR R.J. Barett



Eme 81 OVR



Caron Butler



SF



Sap 85 OVR Gilbert Arenas



Eme 81 OVR



Dirk Nowitzki



PF/C



Ruby 88 OVR Jason Terry



Eme 81 OVR



Kevin Durant



SF/PF



Eme 81 OVR Russell Westbrook



Eme 81 OVR



Chris Paul



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR DeAndre Jordan



Eme 81 OVR



Andre Iguodala



SF/PF



Sap 85 OVR Stephen Curry



Eme 81 OVR



Bill Russell



C



Gold 77 OVR John Havlicek



Eme 81 OVR



Russell Westbrook



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Kevin Durant



Eme 81 OVR



Joel Embiid



C



Sap 85 OVR Allen Iverson



Eme 81 OVR



Michael Redd



SG/SF



Gold 77 OVR Khris Middleton



Eme 81 OVR



Kirk Hinrich



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Ben Gordon



Eme 81 OVR



Rashard Lewis



PF



Gold 76 OVR Hedo Turkoglu



Eme 81 OVR



Domantas Sabonis



C/PF



Eme 81 OVR Paul George



Eme 81 OVR



Cliff Robinson



PF/C



Gold 75 OVR Scot Pollard



Eme 81 OVR



Kobe Bryant



SG/SG



Gold 78 OVR Derek Fisher



Gold 78 OVR



Derek Fisher



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Kobe Bryant



Gold 78 OVR



Steve Kerr



PG/SG



Eme 81 OVR Klay Thompson



Gold 78 OVR



Karl-Anthony Towns



C



Sap 85 OVR Kevin Garnett



Gold 78 OVR



Doc Rivers



PG/SG



Sap 85 OVR Kevin Willis



Gold 78 OVR



Antoine Walker



PF/SF



Gold 74 OVR Paul Pierce



Gold 78 OVR



Clark Kellogg



PF/C



Gold 77 OVR Herb Williams



Gold 77 OVR



Christian Laettner



PF/C



Gold 77 OVR JJ Redick



Gold 77 OVR



Hersey Hawkins



SG



Eme 81 OVR Jeff Hornacek



Gold 77 OVR



JJ Redick



SG/SF



Gold 77 OVR Christian Laettner



Gold 77 OVR



Stephon Marbury



PG/SG



Gold 76 OVR Keith Van Horn



Gold 77 OVR



Eddie Jones



SG/SF



Sap 85 OVR Dwyane Wade



Gold 77 OVR



Anderson Varejao



C/PF



Gold 72 OVR Leandro Barbosa



Gold 77 OVR



Herb Williams



C



Gold 78 OVR Clark Kellogg



Gold 77 OVR



Brandon Ingram



SF/PF



Gold 73 OVR Peja Stojakovic



Gold 77 OVR



Gordon Hayward



SF



Gold 76 OVR Rudy Gobert



Gold 77 OVR



John Havlicek



SF



Eme 81 OVR Bill Russell



Gold 76 OVR



Hedo Turkoglu



SF/PF



Eme 81 OVR Rashard Lewis



Gold 76 OVR



Keith Van Horn



PF



Gold 77 OVR Stephon Marbury



Eme 80 OVR



Rudy Gobert



C



Gold 77 OVR Gordon Hayward



Gold 75 OVR



Scot Pollard



C



Eme 81 OVR Cliff Robinson



Gold 75 OVR



R.J. Barrett



SF



Eme 81 OVR Patrick Ewing



Gold 74 OVR



Paul Pierce



SF/PF



Gold 78 OVR Antoine Walker



Gold 77 OVR



Peja Stojakovic



SF/PF



Gold 77 OVR Brandon Ingram



Gold 72 OVR



Leandro Barbosa



PG/SG



Gold 77 OVR Anderson Varejao



Hence, while gamers might take time to acquire the dynamic duos mentioned above, the players when played along with their duo card will perform better. Further updates with respect to the NBA 2K22’s Dynamic Duos can be expected in due course of time.

