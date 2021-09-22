NBA 2K22: What are MyTeam Dynamic Duo cards and how do they work?

NBA 2K22’s Season 1 is now in full flow, with a range of new cards, mechanism upgrades and new features having been introduced as part of the game. NBA 2K22 has seen a stark increase in the number of activities and quests available to be completed by players, with one of the most unique player cards being the MyTeam Duo Cards.
As the term suggests, Duo Cards include some of the most iconic teammates that the NBA has seen, with both players on the set seeing an increase in overall ratings when paired together. Currently, a range of Duo Cards are available to be bought by gamers using the Match Tokens currency, with further Duos expected to be added as part of subsequent NBA 2K22 seasons.
In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the NBA 2K22 MyTeam Duo Cards.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Duo Cards: Everything you need to know
The NBA 2K22 Season 1: Call to Ball has added a plethora of MyTeam Duo Cards that can be paired together for rating upgrades. When a Duo Card pair is part of the same lineup, both players will see an upgrade in their effective ratings leading to a Ruby Card performing at the level of an Amethyst card.
Similarly, a diamond Duo Card, when paired correctly, can perform at the same level as a Galaxy Opal card, with a range of high-profile duos currently available to be bought in the game. This includes several iconic duos including Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, LeBron Hames and Austin Carr, along with Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala as well.
While most of the above cards are already elite, pairing them with their complementary Duo Card will result in an increase in ratings for both the players. All of the currently available dynamic duos in the game can be acquired via the MyTeam Base Set pack. The following Duo Cards are currently available in the NBA 2K22 MyTeam mode:
Hence, while gamers might take time to acquire the dynamic duos mentioned above, the players when played along with their duo card will perform better. Further updates with respect to the NBA 2K22’s Dynamic Duos can be expected in due course of time.