NBA 2K23: How to get unlock Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Secret Build?

NBA 2K23’s MyPlayer option allows gamers to create their own players and use them in various game modes and customized teams.

Like every year, gamers were eager to create their own perfect players in the customizer option for use in actual game modes. This year's NBA 2K23 has allowed gamers to create their own special builds and unlock secret builds of various current and former NBA players.

Modern greats such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, and Nikola Jokic have their own secret builds. They can be customized in order to unlock the “secret build.” Moreover, gamers can also play using a plethora of legends, including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dennis Rodman.

Bryant has a total of two secret builds in NBA 2K23 and the following article will look at both the builds’ specific statistics.

NBA 2K23: How to unlock the Mamba Mentality Secret Build?

The customizer option available in MyPlayer is straightforward in itself and allows gamers to control every aspect of the player. Of course, some specifics like height and weight might be the same. Kobe Bryant has a total of two secret builds in NBA 2K23. One of them deals with his early years in the NBA, wearing #8. The second secret build is related to the peak of his career, wearing #24 with the LA Lakers.

Gamers simply need to feed the right specifics in order to create one of the two NBA 2K23’s versions of Kobe Bryant. The default height that needs to be chosen in order to unlock the build is 6-foot-6, along with the default SG position. Following that, the following specifics need to be added:

Close Shot: 88

88 Driving Layup: 90

90 Driving Dunk: 87

87 Standing Dunk: 32

32 Post Control: 60

60 Mid-Range Shot: 86

86 Three-Point Shot: 71

71 Free Throw: 77

77 Pass Accuracy: 76

76 Ball Handle: 81

81 Speed With Ball: 78

78 Interior Defense: 61

61 Perimeter Defense: 87

87 Steal: 69

69 Block: 46

46 Offensive Rebound: 48

48 Defensive Rebound: 51

51 Speed: 80

80 Acceleration: 79

79 Strength: 68

68 Vertical: 80

80 Stamina: 98

Furthermore, for the number #24 secret build of Kobe Bryant, the following specifics need to be fed:

Close Shot: 84

84 Driving Layup: 90

90 Driving Dunk: 84

84 Standing Dunk: 32

32 Post Control: 65

65 Mid-Range Shot: 86

86 Three-Point Shot: 71

71 Free Throw: 76

76 Pass Accuracy: 77

77 Ball Handle: 81

81 Speed With Ball: 78

78 Interior Defense: 54

54 Perimeter Defense: 88

88 Steal: 69

69 Block: 53

53 Offensive Rebound: 38

38 Defensive Rebound: 56

56 Speed: 80

80 Acceleration: 80

80 Strength: 72

72 Vertical: 85

85 Stamina: 92

