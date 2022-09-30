NBA 2K23 Secret Build: How to make Zion Williamson “Zanos” secret build?

A plethora of secret builds have been added to NBA 2K23. They can be accessed by accurately feeding in statistics in the 'MyPlayer' customizer.

While NBA 2K23 is still in its early days, the rollout of featured cards and other pink diamond cards (especially the legends) has been slow and steady. The secret builds of various players allow gamers to access individual players without having these cards released in the game.

Apart from legends such as Michael Jordan and Dwayne Wade, a number of current NBA stars also have secret builds in the game. This includes the likes of Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, and Stephen Curry.

Williamson might be one of the youngest players to get his own secret build. The following article looks at all the information gamers need to create the secret build in NBA 2K23.

Zion Williamson has an overall 2K Rating of 87 in NBA2K23. It seems low for a player that has looked outright dominant at times throughout his career. Perhaps missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a lingering foot injury played a role in where he was ranked. In NBA 2K23, the Pelicans star has 25 Badges, including two Hall of Fame level badges.

How to create the Zion Williamson secret build in NBA 2K23?

The 'Zanos' build of Zion Williamson has a number of physical attributes that have no room for deviations. Gamers need to type in the following physical attributes accurately in the 'MyPlayer' customizer. The statistics mentioned in the next section have some scope for deviations.

· Height: 6’8″

· Weight: 262 lbs

· Wingspan: 7’6″

Gamers will also need to ensure that the player statistics do not show a deviation greater than 1-3 rating points than those mentioned in the picture. Zion Williamson is known for his strength, athleticism and close-range finishing. The player has a number of staistics that are in the high 90s.

Of course, Williamson has already received multiple featured cards in the form of player packs. One of the player packs had as many as three featured versions of the New Orleans Pelicans star.

If the above steps are followed, gamers should be able to unlock the secret build. Additionally, a number of extra rewards, including clothing items and accessories, are also generally unlocked as part of the secret build.

