NBA All-Star 2023: Key dates, venue, and where to watch 

The NBA All-Star weekend is an integral part of every season. It features the best players in numerous competitions that help them show off their skills.

The next All-Star event will take place in February 2023. The weekend is the perfect opportunity for stars to have fun playing casual basketball. Those players who aren't a part of the event get a few off days, so it's a win-win for everyone.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about the 2023 All-Star weekend, including key dates, the venue and where to watch.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 will be held in Utah

The All-Star Weekend features some of the league's brighest stars.

Next year, the NBA All-Star weekend will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the home of the Utah Jazz. The event will take place in the West for the first time since 2018.

The event will begin on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. While the official schedule hasn't been released yet, we can expect the event to open with the All-Star Celebrity Game. The game normally features some of the world's most famous celebrities, including athletes from other sports, artists, actors and more.

The first day could also feature the rising star game. It is a game that features two teams made up of the most exciting young players in the league.

The event will feature a game between young rising stars.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the NBA All-Stars will have a practice that will air live. The practice usually takes place early in the morning, as the league has three different competitions in the evening.

The 3-point contest and the slam dunk contest are some of the most exciting events that fans look forward to. The skills challenge is also fun, and fans have enjoyed it in the past.

The All-Star Game 2023

The All-Star Game is the main event of the exciting weekend for NBA fans.

The last day of the event will be on Saturday, Feb. 19. It will feature a match between the best players in the G League, as well as the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

The All-Star Game usually starts at 8 p.m. ET. But considering that it will be played in Salt Lake City, it could start a few hours earlier at around 5 p.m.

Basketball fans will be able to watch the event by subscribing to the NBA League Pass. However, blackouts may apply to some viewers in the United States. International fans will be able to watch the event without restrictions.

The All-Star Celebrity Game and the practice will most likely be available on NBA TV, while the NBA All-Star Game will air live on TNT.

