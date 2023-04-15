NBA Awards 2023: Date, time, categories, where to watch and more

NBA awards will be given to talented players and coaches at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. These awards separate generational players from their peers, which is why they are very important for players' resumes.

In total, there are seven different NBA awards. Six of them are given to players, while the seventh reward is given to the best coach in the league.

Over the past few years, these rewards have been given to winners in a special televised ceremony. This will be the case in 2023 as well, and the awards ceremony will likely take place in June, shortly after the 2023 NBA Finals.

NBA Awards show will be broadcast by TNT

While the exact date and time of the NBA Awards 2023 show haven't been revealed yet, the ceremony is traditionally held in late June. However, we already know the award finalists, and the winners will be revealed throughout the playoffs.

Here are all the awards and their finalists:

Most Valuable Player : Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo Defensive Player of the Year : Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley

: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley Most Improved Player : Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

: Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Rookie of the Year : Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Jalen Williams

: Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Jalen Williams Sixth Man of the Year : Malcolm Brogdon, Bobby Portis, Immanuel Quickley

: Malcolm Brogdon, Bobby Portis, Immanuel Quickley Clutch Player of the Year : Jimmy Butler, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan

: Jimmy Butler, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan Coach of the Year: Mike Brown, Mark Daigneault, Joe Mazzulla

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo will once again compete for the MVP award (Image via Getty Images)

While Mike Brown was named Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association, that wasn't the official NBA award. However, he is the favorite to win it.

New trophies will also be presented during the NBA Awards 2023 show. This will be the first time these trophies will be given out to players during a show since the league made them in December 2022.

In addition to this, the NBA will choose the best clutch player for the first time.

NBA Awards 2023 show will feature new trophies (Image via Getty Images)

The MVP trophy was named after Michael Jordan, while the Defensive Player of the Year award is linked to Hakeem Olajuwon. Furthermore, Wilt Chamberlain, who had an impressive rookie season, now has the Rookie of the Year trophy named after him.

John Havlicek is one of the best backup players in NBA history, which is why the Sixth Man of the Year award was named after him. Two LA Lakers legends, George Mikan and Jerry West, have the honor of being on the Most Improved Player of the Year and the Clutch Player of the Year award respectively.

