NBA Awards 2023 finalists, award announcement dates, and more

The regular-season NBA awards will be given to their winners very soon. There are seven different categories, with each category having three finalists. As of April 18, one award winner has already been announced.

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies was named the Defensive Player of the Year. The other two finalists were Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) and Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers).

There are still six more NBA awards to be given to players. Most of them will be announced in the next few days, with the next award going to the player with the best clutch performance of the 2022-23 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Winners of most NBA awards will be announced by Thursday

The NBA will select Clutch Player of the Year for the first time in the 2022-23 season. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) and De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) are the finalists for the award.

The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday, most likely around 7 PM Eastern Time. Considering how amazing Fox has been this season, he is the fan-favorite to win the new NBA award.

Fox is a favorite to win one of the new NBA awards (Image via Getty Images)

Coach of the Year will be announced on Wednesday. Mike Brown (Kings), Mark Daigneault (OKC Thunder) and Joe Mazzulla will compete for the prestigious award.

You may be interested in reading: NBA Awards 2023: Date, time, categories, where to watch and more

Brown was named NBCA Coach of the Year last week and is a favorite to win the official award as well. While Mazzulla has a better record (57-25) than both the Kings (48-34) and Thunder (40-42), Brown deserves a lot of credit for ending the Kings' 17-year playoff drought.

Brown has turned the Kings into one of the best teams in the league (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA will announce its Sixth Man of the Year on Thursday. The award is usually given to the best bench player in the league, with Malcolm Brogdon (Celtics), Bobby Portis (Bucks) and Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) competing for it this year.

All of these players have done a fantastic job, but the Knicks guard is the favorite to win the award. Averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, Quickley has helped the Knicks win 47 games in the season.

Quickly is having a career year with the Knicks (Image via Getty Images)

Three more NBA awards, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP), will be announced during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, the exact announcement date for these awards hasn't been revealed yet.

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) and Jalen Williams (Thunder) are competing for the title of the best rookie, while Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) and Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) have improved the most.

You may be interested in reading: Looking at the 6 newly-named trophies for NBA regular season individual awards including Michael Jordan Trophy, Wilt Chamberlain trophy, and more

The MVP award will go to either Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) or Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Poll : 0 votes