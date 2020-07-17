NBA Bubble Update: Luka Doncic celebrates Real Madrid winning La Liga, as LA Lakers continue the grind at practice

Dallas Mavericks European star Luka Doncic was elated in NBA bubble today after Real Madrid won the La Liga crown for the 34th time beating Villareal 2-1. Doncic was a member of the Real Madrid Basketball team before being picked by the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA draft.

Doncic ecstatic after Real Madrid win the La Liga

The Slovenian star would be looking to emulate the same feat with the Dallas Mavericks once the NBA resumes on 30th July in the NBA bubble. The former Rookie of the year was in the dazzling form before the lockdown and the Mavericks will be hoping he continues to play like that.

HALA MADRID!💪💪 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 16, 2020

NBA bubble update follows Bud Light shotgun challenge

A few days back a video of New Orleans Pelicans Shooting Guard JJ Redick went viral in which he was seen ‘shotgunning’ a can of Bud Light. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was seen repeating the challenge in the NBA bubble after being nominated by Miami Heat Big Meyers Leonard. Redick acknowledged former Lakers player Clarkson’s video on social media. Redick will be looking to qualify for the playoffs in the NBA bubble with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Giannis Antetekoumpo launches a new series of his shoes

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetekoumpo introduced the ‘Zoom Freak 2’ shoes today. The sneakers are the latest in series of the signature shoe line by Antetekoumpo. The Bucks forward will have eyes set on the upcoming restart in the NBA bubble as Milwaukee are the favourites to reach the NBA finals and win the eastern conference.

However, Giannis will be looking to win his first NBA championship. He is already in contention to win the MVP crown again and the NBA Defensive player of the year.

LA Lakers release practice video

The LA Lakers documented their first practice in the NBA bubble today. This is a surprising move considering until this point the media was not allowed to film the Lakers in practice. New acquisition Guard JR Smith who was claimed off the waivers was seen putting up shots in the video clip taken from inside the NBA bubble. Power Forward Anthony Davis was also in the video practising.

The LA Lakers are one of the favourites to win the NBA title and the Western Conference. They will be relying heavily on Anthony Davis and superstar LeBron James. However, the secondary unit which comprises of guys like Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook will be equally important to their success in the NBA bubble.

