NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Victor Wembanyama after Week 18

With 26 or fewer games remaining for each team, the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award appears virtually locked up.

An elite rim protector from one of the league’s top contenders remains the runaway favorite to take home the trophy. However, the battle for second place is still as close as ever, with several big men vying for position, including two rookies.

On that note, below are the five leading DPOY candidates after Week 18.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) rankings after Week 18

#5. Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama (right)

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama has been on the outside looking in at the top five of the DPOY race for most of the season. That is primarily due to his team’s poor record (11-47, 15th in the Western Conference) and 24th-ranked defensive rating (117.6).

However, the 7-foot-4 French phenom is still doing everything he can to keep San Antonio semi-competitive on defense. The Spurs’ defensive rating improves to 112.5 with Wembanyama on the court and drops to a team-worst 120.0 with him on the bench. That’s the difference between the league’s seventh-placed and last-placed defense.

The 20-year-old is holding opposing players to just 46.2% shooting (-4.4%) and 54.2% shooting from within six feet of the rim (-10.1%). Meanwhile, he leads the league in blocks per game (3.3) and is 13th in rebounds per game (10.1 rpg) through 52 games.

Additionally, on Friday against the LA Lakers, Wembanyama became the youngest and fastest player to record a 5x5 game in NBA history. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocks in just 31 minutes.

While it’s unlikely that Wembanyama will win the 2024 DPOY award on a lowly Spurs squad, his ceiling appears to be limitless. So, as the Spurs fill out their roster around him, he should be a safe bet to secure a DPOY trophy over the next few seasons.

#4. Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo (left)

Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo may not be as flashy defensively as Victor Wembanyama. However, he remains a rock-solid defender on an aspiring Eastern Conference contender (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference).

The Heat continue to climb the defensive rating leaderboard, ranking seventh (112.7), in large part due to Adebayo’s versatility on defense. Miami’s defensive rating improves to 110.1 with Adebayo on the floor, which would rank second in the league.

Meanwhile, the three-time All-Star is holding opposing players to just 44.0% shooting (-5.3%) and 58.2% shooting from within six feet (-5.8%).

Additionally, Adebayo is tied for eighth in rebounds (10.6 rpg) while averaging a combined 2.1 steals and blocks through 46 games.

#3. Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren (right)

The second of two rookies making waves in this year’s DPOY race is OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren. The 21-year-old’s case for the award remains compelling, as he has spearheaded the Thunder’s defensive turnaround since last season.

The Thunder rank fourth in defensive rating (111.4) after finishing 13th last season (113.2). With Holmgren on the court, their defensive rating improves to 109.7, which would rank second.

Holmgren is holding opposing players to just 45.2% shooting (-5.4%) and 53.0% shooting from within six feet (-11.3%).

Furthermore, like Victor Wembanyama, the 2022 No. 2 pick has been an elite rim protector, ranking fourth in blocks (2.6 bpg) through 57 games.

Most would probably agree that Wembanyama has the edge in the Rookie of the Year races, given his all-around production. However, Holmgren’s defensive impact on one of the NBA’s top teams (40-17, second in the West) gives him the advantage in the DPOY race.

#2. Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen (left)

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen continues to make his case for being the 2024 DPOY runner-up. Allen has been the defensive anchor for the East’s No. 2 seed (37-19) and the NBA's No. 2-ranked defense (110.4 defensive rating).

With Allen on the floor, the Cavaliers’ defensive rating nearly jumps up to first place (108.2). Opponents are shooting just 57.2% shooting from within six feet (-7.0%) against the former All-Star. Meanwhile, he is tied for eighth in rebounds (10.6 rpg) while averaging a combined 1.9 steals and blocks through 51 games.

Allen’s lack of traditional stats will likely hold him back from winning the award. However, the advanced stats show that he has undoubtedly been one of the league’s top interior defenders all season.

#1. Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert (right)

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-17, first in the West) continue to extend their lead atop the NBA’s defensive rating leaderboard (107.9). As a result, star center Rudy Gobert remains the runaway 2024 DPOY favorite.

The Timberwolves’ top-ranked defense improves to 105.8 with Gobert on the court, far better than any other player on this list. Meanwhile, the three-time All-Star is holding opposing players to just 43.1% shooting (-6.8%) and 48.4% shooting from within six feet (-15.0%).

Moreover, Gobert ranks second in rebounds (12.7 rpg) and eighth in blocks (2.1 bpg).

With -700 DPOY odds on FanDuel, barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances, it’s difficult to envision anyone stealing the top spot.

