NBA Draft History: The best player drafted in each of the last 5 NBA Drafts

NBA Draft classes tend to produce talented players who go on to etch their names in the NBA's history. Each of the last few editions of the NBA Draft have had more than one player who could be transcendent in the league.

On that note, let us have a look at the best pick in each of the last five editions of the NBA Draft.

NBA Draft - The best player drafted in each of the last five NBA Drafts

Luka Doncic is arguably the greatest player picked up by a team in the last five NBA Draft classes. However, the last five NBA Draft nights have featured other promising players as well.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft on November 18th, which has no established pecking order of draft picks, let us have a look at the best pick in each of the last five editions of the NBA Draft.

2019 NBA Draft - Zion Williamson - 1st overall pick

Though Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies deservedly won the Rookie of the Year Award in the 2019-20 NBA season, Zion Williamson was dominant in the 24 games he started after suffering a knee injury at the start of the campaign.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked Zion Williamson with the first pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, a player whose future looks promising in the competition.

Williamson made his NBA debut on January 22nd, 2020 against the San Antonio Spurs. He made a slow start in his first NBA night but exploded with 17 points in the fourth quarter. Williamson shot 6/8 from the field and 4/4 from the three-point line to finish his first NBA game with 22 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes.

The player grew in confidence with more NBA games under his belt. He had two tremendous games against the mighty LeBron James-led LA Lakers, scoring 29 points in one game and 35 points in the other.

In his first NBA season, Williamson averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58% shooting.

2018 NBA Draft - Luka Doncic - 3rd overall pick

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

Luka Doncic might become one of the greatest players to have graced the competition if he continues his upward trajectory. His spot among the active players is already assured.

In the 2018 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks selected Doncic with the third pick only to trade him for Trae Young, who was picked fifth by the Dallas Mavericks.

The 21-year-old Slovenian came into the league after playing professional basketball with Spanish club Real Madrid from an early age. He averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game in his rookie year, earning the ROY award.

Last season, Doncic grew in stature after averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, leading the NBA in triple-doubles (17). Doncic also finished in fourth place in the NBA MVP voting, behind winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden.