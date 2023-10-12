NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: 5 breakout candidates at point guard position

The 2023-24 NBA season is upon us with just two weeks before the opening tip-off. That also means that the fantasy basketball season has started and a bunch of leagues have began drafting their roster. Some like to wait out the preseason to find out which players will likely get rotation minutes.

A breakout player is someone who has never been a great fantasy player for a season. The prediction for the breakout player is a Top 75 or even Top 50 finish, will exceed expectations and his average draft position or ADP.

But what's the difference between a breakout player and a sleeper? Breakout players are usually young guys waiting for an opportunity to get minutes and perform, while sleepers are established guys who outperform expectations to start the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Want to do things differently" - Shaquille O'Neal set for Reebok return as president 25 years after leaving to start own shoe company

5 point guards who are breakout candidates in 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Basketball

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was last year's breakout superstar, turning into an All-NBA player overnight. SGA was an absolute fantasy monster last season, averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

On that note, let's take a look at five point guards who can possibly have the best season of their careers this season.

Also Read: "Them knees looked worse and worse" - NBA fans hilariously troll Kenny Smith for running on sand dunes like Steph Curry

#1 - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham was on his way to a breakout campaign last season, but a leg injury limited him to just 12 games. Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons initially didn't want to undergo surgery to repair a left tibial stress fracture. He underwent the procedure a month later and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Cunningham was averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 34.1 minutes when the injury happened. The Pistons will give him the reins to become a superstar, so fantasy managers should take a look at drafting him in the late second round or in the third round.

Also Read: "His No. 1 nemesis was Bill Russell" - Stephen A. Smith explains why Wilt Chamberlain is not in the GOAT conversation

#2 - Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson's fantasy value increased when the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks before training camp. Henderson, who was the No. 3 pick in this year's NBA draft, now has the keys to the Blazers franchise and will look to be the new superstar for Portland.

Drafting Henderson has some risks such as low field goal percentage, high turnovers and lack of big man stats. However, he could provide points, assists and steals that are hard to find in the later rounds.

Also Read: "I wish I had a friend like you" - Stephen A. Smith stuns world after praising Marcellus Wiley, who called him a hypocrite

#3 - Coby White

Coby White is entering his fifth season in the NBA and has already been a relevant fantasy option during his sophomore year. White regressed in his third and four seasons, but will be given another chance this season at point guard.

With Lonzo Ball out for the entire 2023-24 season, the Bulls are likely giving White the chance to be their starting point guard. Ayo Dosunmu could also get some minutes, but he was already given the opportunity to be the starter last season and underwhelmed.

Also Read: "S**t ain't gonna stop me" - Shaquille O'Neal once slapped Kobe Bryant in middle of LA Lakers practice

#4 - Bones Hyland

Bones Hyland is in the same mold as Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford, who are two of the greatest sixth men in NBA history. Hyland can score in bunches and would be a good source of points in the waiver wire.

The problem with Hyland is his defense, which affects his total minutes played. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old point guard has the opportunity to cement himself as the team's sixth man and get the right minutes for him to be a must-roster player this season.

Also Read: "We're born with this" - Adele's 'husband' Rich Paul gives advice to fellow Cleveland native Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift media frenzy

#5 - Keyonte George

Keyonte George was one of the three first-round picks for the Utah Jazz in the 2023 NBA draft. George is currently listed as a shooting guard on Yahoo!, but will likely get point guard eligibility as the season progresses. He won't be a starter for the Jazz in the beginning of the season, but could be at the end of the season.

George could be in the same predicament as Walker Kessler last season. Kessler didn't receive plenty of minutes to start last year, but ended up as the team's starting center to end the season. George has the potential to be the starting PG later this campaign.

Also Read: "A step in the right direction" - Ja Morant receives praise from NBA fans for donating shoes to several college athletic programs