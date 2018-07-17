NBA Free Agency: 5 centers the Los Angeles Lakers should target this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have already made 5 great free agent signings this summer. They started the offseason with a bang by signing the best player on the planet, and although there are concerns over whether the rest of their roster is made for the modern, 3-point shooting NBA, there's no denying that all 5 of their signings have the ability to make a big impact on their roster over the next season.

However, one of their shortcomings so far has been their inability to find another center to back up JaVale McGee, or possibly dislodge him from the starting lineup next season. Even in the pace-and-space version of basketball that the majority of the league is playing in the recent past, teams have a dire need for traditional centers on days when their perimeter shooting is off.

Letting Julius Randle walk was possibly a mistake in both the short and the long term, but the Lakers can make amends for the shorter term by signing one of the following bargain players still out there in the free agency market. Here's a countdown of the top 5 centers who would mesh well with the Lakers roster next year:

#5 Brandan Wright

Brandan Wright has made a career out of being a high-energy, rim-running big, although bigger things were expected out of the #8 pick from the 2007 draft class following a promising college career with the Tar Heels.

Wright played 27 games with the Grizzlies in the 2017-18 season, before getting cut and going into NBA irrelevance after another outing with the Rockets. He has never been a starting-caliber center, but James could use some of his athleticism, which he still possesses bundles of. With 3 elite playmakers currently on the Lakers' roster, they could run pick-and-rolls to set him up as a vertical spacer.

Wright projects as a low-risk bargain signing and should be available for the veteran's minimum as a backup for the likes of JaVale McGee and Mo Wagner.

