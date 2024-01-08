NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Alperen Sengun after Week 11

Tyrese Maxey and Alperen Sengun have been the main candidates for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award with their performance this season. Both players have been playing at an elite level and have emerged as leaders for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets, respectively.

One should also pay attention to Coby White, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham, who have been playing very well on both ends as well. On that note, here are our top five candidates for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, featuring the Turkish big man.

NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top five candidates ft. Alperen Sengun after Week 11

#5 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons

Last week: Games played: 4 (0 wins - 4 losses)

Season: Games played: 36 (3 wins - 33 losses)

Last week: 17.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 7.3 apg

Season: 22.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.3 apg

The Detroit Pistons superstar guard has been playing great basketball, especially offensively. Cunningham helped the Pistons snap a 28-game losing skid, but the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA with three wins and 33 losses.

#4 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 36 (15 wins - 21 losses)

Last week: 17.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 7.1 apg

Season: 20.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 5.7 apg

The Toronto Raptors have shared their desire to build around him. Barnes remains the only untouchable player on the roster heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Despite his stellar numbers, the Raptors continue to struggle, though.

#3 Coby White

Coby White Chicago Bulls

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 37 (16 wins - 21 losses)

Last week: 15.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 8.6 apg

Season: 17.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.6 apg

With Zach LaVine out, Coby White stepped up and was among the main reasons for the Chicago Bulls maintaining a play-in spot, despite their early struggles. White and the Bulls have won six of their last 10 games and hold the final play-in spot.

#2 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 35 (23 wins - 12 losses)

Last week: 24.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 6.3 apg

Season: 25.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg

Tyrese Maxey has been playing at an elite level since the start of the season, but the Sixers continue to struggle every time Joel Embiid is unavailable. Maxey, though, has a breakout year and is among the candidates to play the NBA All-Star Game this year.

#1 Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets

The Turkish big man of the Houston Rockets has a breakout year, like Tyrese Maxey, and appears to be the franchise's best chance of returning to the NBA playoffs.

Sengun and the Rockets are just three and a half games behind the fourth-placed LA Clippers.